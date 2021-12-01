Back in September, the first trailer for the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections was released, and now a new trailer has been released to announce that tickets for the film go on sale this Monday, December 6, 2021.

The brand new trailer does not give many details in terms of the film’s secretive plot but does begin with a quote from the first film by the character Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, “Deja vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix, it happens when they change something.” The quote is then repeated several times in the trailer while “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane plays, the song was also featured heavily in the film’s first trailer. All of this is played over shots from the original trilogy of films cut together with shots from the new film, all with an emphasis on the word “change”. Seemingly pointing to “change” being a big theme of the new movie.

This new installment in The Matrix franchise is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, the script is written by Wachowski with David Mitchell (author of the novel Cloud Atlas) and Aleksandar Hemon. This is also the first film in The Matrix series to not have Wachowski co-directing and co-writing with her sister Lilly Wachowski.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix Resurrections will see Keanu Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt all returning to reprise their roles from the original trilogy. It will also be introducing to the series Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jessica Henwick (Blade Runner: Black Lotus), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Christina Ricci (Speed Racer), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter).

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO MAX on December 22, 2021, and tickets go on sale Monday, December 6, 2021.

Watch the new trailer below:

