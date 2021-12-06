The Matrix Resurrections’ new trailer takes fans through a journey into the rabbit hole, as new footage increases the mystery surrounding the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel. The Matrix Resurrections will bring Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back into an upgraded version of the Matrix, where they’ll once again have to fight for their freedom.

The latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections digs further into the cyclical nature of the Matrix, as Neo begins to remember elements from the original movies, his bond with Trinity, and experiencing a considerable amount of déjà vu. While we knew Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be playing a variation on Morpheus, we see more new iterations of past characters. For example, Jonathan Groff seems to be playing a new version of Agent Smith (originally played by Hugo Weaving), while we finally get our first look at Jada Pinkett Smith, who seems to be playing an older version of Niobe. This trailer looks as though we will see Neo reborn into the "real world" once more, having to reckon with the events of the past Matrix. But most importantly, this looks to be a story about Neo and Trinity, their bond that transcends the Matrix itself, and how important they are to both the real and fictional world.

While we still don’t know what’s exactly happening in the Matrix, both Neo and Trinity apparently lost their memories of the original The Matrix trilogy’s events. Neo also apparently kept his powers as The One in the upcoming movie, since Reeves is at the center of explosive set pieces focused on how much he can bend the reality around him to defeat his enemies.

While we are all curious to better understand The Matrix Resurrections story, the film’s trailers so far underline how the sequel wants to break the barriers of blockbuster cinema. The original 1999’s The Matrix revolutionized cinema by setting a new standard for action films. The Matrix Resurrections comes almost two decades after the last chapter in the original trilogy, 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, hit theaters. It will be interesting to see how The Matrix Resurrections is updated for a new generation.

Lana Wachowski directs The Matrix Resurrections from a screenplay she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mitchell has previously said The Matrix Resurrections works as a standalone entry in the franchise, although he cannot reveal how that might work without spoiling the surprises in store for fans. In Mitchell’s words:

“I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the new trailer below.

