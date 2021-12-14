Varèse Sarabande is releasing The Matrix: The Complete Edition on vinyl in 2022. The vinyl will contain 3 LPs which include the entire score from the original 1999 film, The Matrix. There are 44 total tracks that have been remastered, as well as an exclusive interview with composer Don Davis.

The vinyl is encased in a gorgeous tri-fold jacket dripping with the iconic neon green of The Matrix that opens out to reveal the phone booth from the opening sequence of the film, as well as the tracklist on the outside. The interior of the sleeve contains images from The Matrix and an interview with Davis, titled "Making The Matrix." Davis also scored the first two sequel films, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as well as the Wachowski sisters' first feature film, Bound.

RELATED: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Sneak Peek Gives Us a Taste of the Past While Stepping Into the Future

The Matrix is one of the most impactful films from the last 25 years, and in 1999 it revolutionized the movie industry. The original film tells the story of a small group of believers in a dystopian world overrun by an evil AI race bent on keeping humanity in "the matrix" so that they can use our lives as a natural resource. The cyberpunk masterpiece spawned two sequels initially, and now Lana Wachowski - co-director of the original trilogy with her sister Lilly Wachowski - has brought to life a fourth film, set to be released right before Christmas. The Matrix Resurrections will bring back Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a whole new adventure.

The Matrix: The Complete Edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order and will be released on June 3, 2022. The soundtrack is also available on CD and SACD exclusively at Varèse Sarabande's online store. The Matrix Resurrections, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, will hit theaters on December 22, 2021, and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick. The new film will be scored by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, who worked with the Wachowski's on Sense8 and Cloud Atlas.

Keanu Reeves Giddily Details Jumping Off 46-Story Building for 'The Matrix Resurrections' Stunt Woah.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email