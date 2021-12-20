Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere* for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are celebrating the new My Lists feature on Movies Anywhere by revisiting all of the Matrix movies just in time for the release of the franchise’s fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, on December 22nd.

The Matrix movies take place in a world where sentient machines imprison human beings in a simulation called The Matrix. Keanu Reeves’ Neo is a man freed from the Matrix who comes to learn that he’s meant to be “The One,” the savior of mankind. Reeves does return for Matrix Resurrections, but the thing is, Neo dies in the final installment of the trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions, so how can he return? While we don’t know the precise answer to that question just yet, it’s The Matrix we’re talking about here! Anything is possible -- and given how The Matrix operates, lots can be justifiable when it comes to bringing back characters in this particular series.

In need of a Matrix deep dive before checking out Matrix Resurrections? Coy and Perri have you well covered in that department! Check out this episode of Collider Movie Club to hear all about how The Matrix changed the game for sci-fi action films, to revisit some of the most unforgettable moments from the original trilogy and to discuss what could be happening in the fourth film. On top of that, pay close attention to this episode of Collider Movie Club to find out how you can win a digital code for the first Matrix movie on Movies Anywhere!**

This episode of the show is a paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, a service designed for movie collectors that brings all of your favorite films together in one spot, even if they were purchased in different places. With the new My Lists feature in Movies Anywhere, you can organize and personalize your digital collection in two new ways. You can use the auto-curated lists created by the Movies Anywhere app’s unique algorithm based on your purchase and watching habits, or you can create lists all on your own. Download the free Movies Anywhere app, sync your collections from different digital retailers into one place and start organizing your movies, your way today.

