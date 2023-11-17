The Big Picture Fans of The Matrix can now bring Trinity to life with a detailed diorama featuring her iconic action pose and style.

The diorama is made of high-quality PVC with impressive sculpting and paint applications, adding to Diamond Select Toys' extensive catalog of collectible figures.

While The Matrix franchise is currently dormant, the diorama serves as a reminder of the unforgettable digital world.

Today, Diamond Select Toys announced that fans of The Matrix universe and collectors will be able to evoke the film series wherever they want with a new diorama featuring none other than fan-favorite Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in one of her signature action poses. In true Matrix style, she’s wearing the black vinyl attire and sunglasses that became a fashion trend in the early aughts because of the franchise.

According to Diamond Select Toys, the impressive diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications, as you can see in the images from this article. The action figure is sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza, who previously did a Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) diorama, as well as other iconic characters such as Godzilla and G.I. Joe members. The design is by Nelson X. Asencio.

The diorama adds, of course, to the ever-expanding Diamond Select Toys catalog, which includes other high-profile characters like Black Panther, Vision, Captain America and Star-Lord, as well as models from other franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Avatar: The Last Airbender, John Wick, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and many, many others.

'The Matrix' Diorama Is a Fond Reminder That The Franchise Is Dormant

The diorama is also a quiet reminder that The Matrix fans need to count their blessings: After getting presented with an unlikely sequel in 2022 with The Matrix Resurrections , that universe will probably remain dormant for a while. The sequel was unlikely because director sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski never made it a secret that they were reluctant to follow up the original trilogy with anything – and, not by coincidence, this is one of the metalinguistic elements of the fourth movie.

So, a diorama is the perfect collector’s item – or Christmas gift – for people who want to keep that unforgettable digital world alive, and also want to evoke Trinity’s distinct talent for action with a quick glance. The suggested retail price for the Trinity diorama is $75 USD, and you can already pre-order it at the Diamond Select Toys website. Shipping is expected to start in Summer 2024.

Even though the Matrix universe is practically dead, fans still have material to prompt discussions and theories, especially when you factor in the selection of short films that expanded the universe in The Animatrix. With society reaching a new milestone with the evolution of AI, it’s also possible that The Matrix will come back in conversations about its nature and whether we should fear it.

You can check out the full catalog from Diamond Select Toys on their website and stream the franchise on Max.

The Matrix Release Date March 31, 1999 Director Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski Cast Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano Rating R Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action, Sci-Fi Writers Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

