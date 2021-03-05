Today, we’re pleased to debut a look behind the scenes of Kevin Macdonald’s new drama The Mauritanian. The film is based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi (Tahar Rahim), who was wrongly accused of recruiting the 9/11 hijackers and the quest of attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) to get justice for her client.

In this exclusive featurette, Macdonald, Rahim, and Foster discuss a pivotal scene in the film where it appears that Mohamedou has confessed, and Hollander is angered and frustrated by his guilt and obfuscation without fully understanding the duress that Mohamedou has been under during his years in Guantanamo Bay. It’s a great scene where you have two fantastic actors going head-to-head, and I love that this video gives you an insight into their process and how they perceive the scene.

Check out the clip from The Mauritanian below. The film is in theaters and now available to rent on PVOD. The Mauritanian co-stars Shailene Woodley, Zachary Levi, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

RELATED: Jodie Foster on ‘The Mauritanian’, David Fincher’s ‘Panic Room’, and the Ending of ‘Contact’

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mauritanian:

Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is the inspiring true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.

KEEP READING: ‘The Mauritanian’ Review: Tahar Rahim Is Phenomenal in a Story of American Injustice

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (March 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.