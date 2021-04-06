Jodie Foster just took home a Golden Globe for it, and we've got the exclusive details on when you can own the celebrated drama The Mauritanian on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. Based on a true story, Kevin Macdonald's political thriller stars Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who spent years in Guantanamo Bay after being arrested as a suspected 9/11 terrorist, despite the fact that there were no official charges. The film chronicles his fight for justice, with the help of defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster).

The Mauritanian will be available to own on Digital April 20, 2021, followed by Video on Demand on May 4, 2021, and finally, a Blu-ray and DVD release on May 11, 2021. The film also stars Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch, and is currently up for 5 BAFTA nominations. As mentioned, the film also recently took home a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globe for Foster, as well as a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nomination for Rahim.

In his Collider review for the film, Matt Goldberg had glowing praise for Rahim's performance, in particular, saying, "The Mauritanian comes alive thanks to the incredible work from its lead actor, Tahar Rahim. While there are bigger names surrounding him, this movie belongs to Rahim, and he gives an unforgettable performance as a man forced into horrific, Kafkaesque circumstances without losing his humanity."

If you missed The Mauritanian during its initial release window, you may be familiar with Rahim from his performance on Netflix and BBC's true crime series The Serpent, which just hit the streamer last week. If you're a fan of his work there, you're going to want to see what he does in this one.

The Mauritanian's Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release also come with several bonus features, including an alternate opening, deleted scenes, and making-of footage from the set of the film. Get a peek at the behind-the-scenes footage in our exclusive announcement trailer below, followed by the full home video release specs and details.

“DEMANDS TO BE SEEN”– JOEY MAGIDSON, AWARDS RADAR

Universal City, California, April 6, 2021 – Witness the astounding and inspirational true story of one man’s decades long fight for freedom and his relentless pursuit for justice in THE MAURITANIAN, available to own on Digital April 20, 2021, Video on Demand on May 4, 2021 and on Blu-ray™, DVD on May 11, 2021 from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Declared “triumphant” by Clayton Davis, Variety the political thriller is based on The New York Times best-selling memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi and has been hailed as one of the most important and timely films of the year.

Filled with deeply emotional and suspenseful moments from beginning to end, the “positively gripping” (Peter Debruge, Variety) film stars Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs, Contact, Inside Man) as Nancy Hollander, Slahi’s tenacious defense attorney turned ally and Tahar Rahim (A Prophet, The Past, The Eagle) as Slahi, who deliver deeply powerful performances that garnered a Golden Globe® Award for Best Supporting Actress in Motion Picture and a Golden Globe® nomination Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama. The acclaimed film has also been nominated for five BAFTA Awards including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Leading Actor. Combining masterful filmmaking with an unapologetic look at our justice system, THE MAURITANIAN on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital features exclusive bonus content including an alternate opening, deleted scenes and insightful featurettes that take viewers deeper into the gripping story of the power of courage and conviction against all odds.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, Whitney), THE MAURITANIAN is based on the remarkable true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s fight for freedom after being imprisoned without charges for years. As a battle for justice rages and shocking truths are revealed, Slahi proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up. Alongside Foster and Rahim, the captivating film features incredible must-see performances from the entire supporting cast including Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Avenger’s Franchise, Star Trek Into Darkness, The Imitation Game), Golden Globe® nominee Shailene Woodley (Divergent Franchise, “Big Little Lies”, The Fault in Our Stars) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Thor: The Dark World).

With the purchase of THE MAURITANIAN on Blu-ray™ or DVD, fans are eligible to earn points towards special rewards via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, signed collectables, box sets, win exclusive prizes and more! For FREE registration and details please visit www.MyUniversalRewards.com.

BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes of THE MAURITANIAN – Get an inside look into the storytelling behind the real-life account of THE MAURITANIAN from cast and filmmakers and meet the extraordinary real people behind the gripping story.

Get an inside look into the storytelling behind the real-life account of from cast and filmmakers and meet the extraordinary real people behind the gripping story. A Look at Director Kevin Macdonald – Hear the cast and crew discuss what makes Director Kevin Macdonald the perfect person to bring this astounding tale of courage and conviction from the pages of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir to the screen.

