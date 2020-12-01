A few weeks ago, we learned that Kevin Macdonald's Guantanamo Bay drama The Mauritanian would be a late entrant in this year's Oscar race, and sure enough, today brings the first trailer for the film, which looks pretty good!

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster stars as Nancy Hollander, a defense attorney who takes on the case of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), a Mauritanian man who stands accused of recruiting the terrorists who flew a plane into the World Trade Center on 9/11. Captured by the U.S. government, Mohamedou languishes in prison for years without charge or trial, nearly losing all hope until he finds allies in Nancy and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy.

Zachary Levi and Saamer Usmani co-star in the indie film, which was written by M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on Slahi's bestselling memoir Guantanamo Diary. Cumberbatch also produced the film with Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith and Michael Bronner.

The Mauritanian was financed and executive produced by 30West and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Film, and STXfilms will release the movie on Feb. 19, which indeed makes it eligible for the upcoming Oscars ceremony in April.

Though it does feel like we get one of these movies every year -- remember last year's Adam Driver drama The Report? -- The Mauritanian boasts a solid cast. Foster is obviously a living legend, and we all know what Cumberbatch and Woodley can do onscreen, but Rahim is the true ace in the hole here, as I've loved his work in A Prophet and Hulu's miniseries The Looming Tower. I won't spoil what becomes of his character here (it's a true story, after all), but if he can make me care this conflicted man, I suspect this movie will be a success. Watch the trailer below, and click here to find out which Marvel movie Cumberbatch will be appearing in besides the Doctor Strange sequel.

