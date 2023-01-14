Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown returns for a second season on January 15, on Paramount+. The show stars Jeremy Renner as an "inmate advocate" in a town where life is dominated by multiple prisons. His role helping inmates and their families navigate their sentences places him in the middle of an increasingly savage conflict between Kingstown's law enforcement and its factional prison populations. He's the only person whom all sides can trust, and his responsibility for keeping the peace in Kingstown has earned him the nickname "Mayor."

The first season didn't hold much back. Orange is the New Black didn't have a prison riot until Season 4. This show (like Oz) got there by Episode 9. Still, several stories have yet to resolve, and some secrets have yet to be revealed. Here's everything you need to know about the first season to prepare for Season 2.

The McClusky Family

Jeremy Renner plays Mike McClusky, the middle of three brothers. His late father ran the family business before him, and as the season opens, his older brother, Mitch, (Kyle Chandler) is filling that role. However, though the show featured Chandler heavily in its marketing, he's murdered in the pilot, leaving Mitch in charge. Mike, an ex-convict himself, does not set boundaries as well as his older brother, and quickly gets dragged into multiple unfolding dramas both in and out of the prison system.

Mike's younger brother, Kyle McClusky, (Taylor Handley) is a detective with the Kingstown Police Department, and the baby of the family. As Kyle is about to have a child of his own, there is a lot of pressure to steer him into a safer line of work, as far away from the family as possible. Most of this pressure comes from Miriam McClusky (Dianne Weist), their mother. She teaches classes at Kingstown Women's Prison, where she delivers urgent lectures on the need for humans to abandon greed and start thinking cooperatively. She hates the family business, which she blames for the violent death of her husband and oldest son. Throughout the first season, she's furious at Mike for following in his brother's footsteps. The central tension in the family is whether Kyle will take a job with the Michigan State Troopers that would take him out of town. Kyle is on the verge of accepting, but the violent conclusion to the season puts that in doubt.

Kingstown Prison

As this is a Taylor Sheridan show, it shouldn't be surprising that it's violent and bleak. The show is centered around Kingstown Prison, which is inspired by Ontario's Kingston Penitentiary, where series co-creator Hugh Dillon is from. Although the story is relocated to Michigan, the show frequently films at this prison, now defunct.

Season 1 really gets going in the third episode. A man accidentally sets off an explosion at his home meth lab, killing his wife and young son. This leads to one of the most horrifying and upsetting storylines to occur on television, as the police are so morally appalled by the death of the child that they make a deal with the prison inmates. Amenities at the prison will improve, if the inmates agree to kill the man responsible for this tragedy, once he's caught. Mike attempts to prevent this from happening, warning that it will lead to chaos, but he's unsuccessful.

After the inmates brutally murder the man on behalf of law enforcement, they start making demands. The guards refuse, afraid to look weak. Tensions eventually explode into a prison riot, led by P-Dog (Pha'rez Lass), the inmates' political leader. This is proclaimed "the deadliest riot in this nation's history" in the middle of the season finale by a reporter in a news helicopter. And that's before the helicopter is brought down by gunfire and the prison is stormed by the national guard. Season 2 will begin in the aftermath of a prison uprising that claimed seemingly hundreds of lives, including those of several major characters. Kyle McLusky, though he's trapped in the prison at the time of the riot, is one of the traumatized survivors.

Milo and Iris

Most of the rest of the season's intrigue is set into motion by Milo Sunter (Aiden Gillen), a gangland boss who still wields power despite having been incarcerated for nine years. A criminal mastermind, he's capable of seemingly anything, but his ultimate goals remain unclear. Mitch McClusky had a business relationship with Milo, and was in the process of delivering a satchel of cash for him when he was robbed and killed.

Whatever Milo is up to required Mitch's help, and now requires Mike. When Mike resists being Milo's errand boy, he has his associates bring in Iris (Emma Laird) to help. Iris is someone the Russian mafia uses to lure powerful people into indiscretions, so that they can be blackmailed. Her assignment in Kingstown is to seduce Mike into compliance (it's not clear if she has any freedom to say no). When she fails, they instead beat her badly, and threaten to hurt her more if Mike doesn't cooperate. Mike agrees to meet with Milo, and Milo tells him where another package of his can be found buried in the woods. Though Mike assumes that this is going to be another satchel of cash, instead he finds a buried school bus with the remains of the 26 missing victims of a serial killer. It remains a mystery if this is the package that Milo wanted Mike to find, or a coincidental discovery.

Mike rescues Iris from the very grim situation that her employers have forced her into, killing several people in the process. During most of the finale's prison riot, Mike is blissfully unaware, having fled with Iris to his cabin in the woods for some Hemingwayesque psychological healing in nature. Meanwhile, Milo uses the chaos of the riot to steal a law enforcement uniform and slip out of jail undetected. Where this storyline is headed remains cryptic but figures to take up a lot of space in Season 2, especially with so many other characters dead.

Season 2 Foreshadowing

Season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown went extremely hard. It feels as if the five worst things that could have happened in Kingstown all already did. It's probably worth mentioning that Taylor Sheridan wrote every episode of this 10-episode season, which, when you consider all the other duties he maintains on Yellowstone and its spinoffs, might explain why this show seems to throw caution to the wind from a storytelling standpoint.

The last moments of the finale seem to indicate a more redemptive second season, as Iris asks Mike "what if your soul can grow back?" We'll see if Mayor of Kingstown can emerge from the darkness with any of the velocity and verve with which it plunged in.