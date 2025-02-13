While the first-look still from Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Frankenstein movie is making us all excited for its release in November, it's a good time to circle back and take a look at the works and authors that inspired his films and style in a major way. William Cameron Menzies was one such author — not only a director, but an iconic production designer who worked on Gone with the Wind and Spellbound, and was one of the pioneers of various experiments with color palette. Menzies also proved to be a big 3D enthusiast, who made two movies in this specific format.

His second 3D film was a horror feature, The Maze, which came out in 1953 and was more or less critically panned. Despite its somewhat flawed special effects and the highly criticized final reveal, the film later ended up a cult classic, with its style and themes actually relatable to more modern genre works. Oh yes, and that monster reveal came to be an inspiration behind one of the most memorable images in Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth.

By Choosing Its Protagonist Wisely, 'The Maze' Creates a Surprisingly Compelling Story