It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.

The entirety of The McPherson Tape takes place over one horrible night. The Van Heese family are celebrating the fifth birthday of their youngest daughter, Michelle (Laura Tomas). Michael (Alioto), Michelle’s older brother, shoots the party on his handheld camera, and after a sudden power cut, he unwittingly captures footage of extraterrestrial beings. The movie runs at just 66 minutes, but it packs a lot into that time. It also pioneered a lot of found-footage conventions which subsequent movies built upon. The camerawork is deliberately unstable, and the lighting is suitably dark for its entirety. It is purported to be a genuine home video from 1983 which has been rediscovered and released, this insistence on the footage being real has became practically compulsory in found-footage horror movies. The claims that the movie shows evidence of a real alien abduction were believable when something unexpected happened.

After a long search for distribution, Alioto eventually found a company that was prepared to distribute the movie. However, after only a few copies of the movie had been sent out to video stores, the distributor’s warehouse burnt to the ground and the master tape and production materials were destroyed. Not all copies of the film were damaged though, and Alioto revealed in an interview with The Big Picture that in the following years the movie resurfaced with the credits edited out. Audiences who came across the film began to believe it was real, particularly alien enthusiasts who determined it to be one of the most believable pieces of evidence of extraterrestrial life. TV shows even started examining portions of the film in an attempt to determine whether it was authentic footage or not. When the movie’s origins were finally attributed to Alioto, interest in the project was renewed and plans were made for a larger budgeted remake to be produced. This remake ended up being titled Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County.

By 1998, when Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County was released, many were still unaware of The McPherson Tape, and the remake still presented itself as real. It aired in January on UPN and a disclaimer prior to its airing explained that it is footage recovered from the home of the McPherson family after they mysteriously disappeared. As well as directing, Alioto also collaborated on the script with Paul Chitlik, a writer who had worked on the 1985 reboot of The Twilight Zone. A variety of changes were made: the family gathering was for a Thanksgiving dinner rather than a fifth birthday party; the aliens have a different appearance and more abilities; and there are interviews with a number of experts and investigators who offer their opinions on the footage. The characters’ personalities remain fairly similar, but due to a higher budget, they are fleshed out and developed a little more over the 95-minute running time. The cast was made up of professional - though still relatively unknown - actors including Benz Antoine, Gillian Barber, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Michael Buie, and Marya Delver. The movie adopted the same found-footage style with Kristian Ayre being the one behind the camera capturing the events as they unfold.

The remake fixed a common criticism about the original in that its sound quality, visual effects, and aesthetics are of a much higher standard. The low-quality of The McPherson Tape does make it feel closer to a home video, but Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County still maintains a sense of realism. The movie’s sporadic interviews are a little jarring at first, but it soon becomes interesting to see the effects the footage has had on the community. Wisely, the movie does present conflicting opinions on the footage rather than naively showing everyone believing it to be genuine. Alioto himself even appears in one of these interviews as a filmmaker named Damian Hawkins who claims to have been unnerved by the tape. At times, these interviews do feel misplaced, but the insight they provide works well overall, particularly in the examination of the behavior of the family’s youngest child, Rosie (Katlyn Ducharme). Rosie is one of the most fascinating characters to watch. The way she behaves could just be dismissed as normal for a child her age, but as the movie goes on, it does imply something peculiar is happening to her. A child psychologist weighs in on the girl’s unusual reactions in an interview, but the movie does not provide a reason for the way she is, and the sense of ambiguity surrounding her is sustained.

After Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County aired, some audiences believed it to be genuine, despite having credits. Alioto claimed in his interview with The Big Picture that in an online poll with the movie’s viewers 49% of them believed it was real. Lake County Sheriff’s department even addressed these rumors and confirmed that no one by the name of McPherson lived there at the time, thus reassuring everyone that it was just a movie. According to the book Faking It: Mock-Documentary and the Subversion of Factuality by Craig Hight and Jane Roscoe, when the movie was broadcast in other countries, the credits were edited out and a disclaimer told audiences that the footage’s authenticity was being examined.

Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County has been regarded as superior to The McPherson Tape; however, the original was re-released on Blu-ray in 2020 and brought new audiences to both movies. In both cases, Alioto proved he was ahead of his time, and he deserves more credit for how he shaped the found-footage subgenre before its popularity rose to new heights.