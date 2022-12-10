The Mean One is finally available, bringing us an unauthorized parody of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The movie walks the fine line between reference and lawsuit, pushing the boundaries of how much a parody can look like the original without infringing copyright law. That’s because The Mean One reinvents Seuss’ classic tale to turn it into a brutal and bloody horror movie. Simultaneously, The Mean One keeps all the beats of the original story, shattering viewers' expectations about how the Grinch story should go. So, now that The Mean One is out in theaters, let’s break down that ending and explain how director Steven LaMorte managed to create a Grinch-inspired Christmas nightmare.

Who’s The Mean One?

The Mean One takes place in an alternate timeline where the green monsters' plan to steal Christmas took a dark turn. In Dr. Seuss’s original story, the Grinch is caught by the young Cindy Lou. The monster sends the girl back to bed, but their encounter will eventually help him to realize Christmas means more than presents and toys, it’s all about love and compassion. In the movie, the girl even gifts the monster a necklace as a token of friendship.

Image via XYZ Films

In The Mean One, however, Cindy You-Know-Who’s mother surprises the monster with her daughter and immediately attacks the green creature (David Howard Thornton). It’s a reasonable reaction to finding a monster in your living room, to be fair. However, the Mean One kills Cindy You-Know-Who’s mother during their struggle. The girl, shocked by the gruesome events of the night, calls the Mean One a monster, filling his heart with rage and breaking his sanity.

One simple change in that fateful night cascades into the events of The Mean One, which take place twenty years after the green creature killed Cindy’s mother. It’s the holiday season again, and Cindy (Krystle Martin) is back in Newville with her father to overcome her PTSD and finally accept that trauma has led her to imagine a monster the night her mother was killed. Unfortunately for Cindy, she soon finds out the monster is real when her father becomes another victim. What’s worse, Newville seems afraid of Christmas, as the town’s mayor (Amy Schumacher) and the sheriff (Erik Baker) work together to appease the beast that lives in the mountains.

How Newville Deals with the Mean One

Image via XYZ Films

After killing Cindy’s mother, the Mean One became a psychopath willing to kill anyone trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive. Newville experienced a wave of strange deaths and disappearances in the following years, always during Christmastime. After a few years, Sheriff Hooper discovered the Mean One in the mountains and tried to keep the beast at bay by feeding it livestock dressed in Santa’s costumes. To protect Newville, the Sheriff also banned all Christmas decorations, songs, and food, so that no citizen would attract the monster's attention.

Nine years after Cindy's mother’s murder, the wife of Doc Zeus (John Bigham) is killed while carrying Christmas gifts to the post office. In this incident, the Mean One acquired a taste for human flesh, which forced the Sheriff to take extreme measures to protect Newville. After becoming mayor, McBean proposed creating a tourism website inviting people to trek in the mountains close to the town. That way, the mayor and the sheriff could keep a constant inflow of tourists for the Mean One to feed, ensuring the people of Newville would remain safe. The strategy worked for eleven years until Cindy returned and brought the beast back to town.

Cindy You-Know-Who Saves Christmas

After Cindy returns to Newville, the Mean One starts to attack people in the town. The sheriff and the mayor do everything they can to keep Newville’s dark secret, including blaming Cindy’s PTSD. After a while, though, Cindy decides she won’t run away any longer and begins to hunt the Mean One herself. She pushes herself to the peak of her physical strength, sets traps in her home, and crafts many Christmas-themed weapons, such as candy cane guns, explosive Christmas trees, and baubles filled with kerosene that can be used as grenades.

Image via XYZ Films

Cindy uses decorations to lure the Mean One to her home and has Doc on standby with a sniper gun. The trio fights to the end of their strength, suffering heavy wounds. Finally, Cindy pins the Mean One down to the ground, grabbing a knife hidden inside a gift wrapping. Cindy is ready to stab the Mean One and end his reign of terror, but at the last moment, she notices the villain still wears the necklace she gifted him twenty years ago. The Mean One became a killing machine due to the trauma of that evening and as a consequence of the sweet Cindy You-Know-Who casting him out.

Understanding that the Mean One is a victim of circumstances, just like herself, Cindy decides to forgive the monster. Moved by Cindy’s ultimate act of kindness, the Mean One has an immediate change of heart. Literally. The Mean One’s heart suddenly grows three times its size, bursting inside his chest and killing the creature.

Image via XYZ Films

After the Mean One’s demise, Deputy Burke (Chase Mullins) gets rid of his body and buries the truth of what happened in Newville. Since the mayor and the sheriff died the same night as the creature, it’s up to Burke to protect the city, which means hiding the awful things the previous leaders of Newville did to keep the citizens safe.

However, the images Cindy captured while trying to find the Mean One went viral, leading thousands of people on the internet to speculate if the monster was real. The Mean One turns into a legend akin to the Big Foot, and Newville becomes a busy tourist attraction. At the end of The Mean One, business is booming in Newville, the people are celebrating Christmas again, and Cindy has finally recovered from her PTSD. She also starts a romantic relationship with Deputy Burke, while Doc Zeus remains her loyal friend. The movie’s narrator teases that someone wicked might resurge next Christmas, but everything is well in Newville for the moment.

The Mean One is now available in theaters.