Winnie-the-Pooh is not the only childhood classic to be adopted by horror fanatics. However, “adopted” might be the wrong word to use in this situation. “Taken hostage” might be a better way to phrase it. The Mean One will be the fourth adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unlike the others, all of which had acquired the rights to do so, this will be an unauthorized parody of the story. Due to the lack of permissions, the creators had to be extra cautious to avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book. It’s clear that this portrayal of the character of The Grinch will be a far cry from the original 1966 animated television special, Jim Carrey’s live-action version from 2000, and the most recent computer-animated film.

On October 7, 2022, it was announced that XYZ Productions would be teaming up with A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures to create the Christmas horror parody. The style of the movie will be similar to other horror film adaptations of children’s franchises, like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Banana Splits Movie. This movie is directed by Steven LaMorte (Bury Me Twice) and written by Finn Kobler and Flip Kobler. Finn Kobler has worked with LaMorte previously on other projects, such as Bury Me Twice and Nightwatch. In addition to directing, LaMorte also co-produced the movie with Amy Schumaker and Martine Melloul (Open Wounds). Read on to find out everything we know so far about the plot, cast, and release date!

What’s The Mean One About?

This is one story where the Grinch does not grow his heart to three times its size. In fact, he isn’t even called “The Grinch” at all, due to copyright concerns. Instead, he is referred to as “The Mean One.” The story takes place in a small mountainous village called Newville, where a green-skinned monster terrorizes the inhabitants each holiday season while wearing a blood-red Santa suit. After witnessing The Mean One brutally murder her parents 20 years prior, Cindy You-Know-Who returns to Newville, dead set on vengeance. Will she find a way to defeat The Mean One in time to save Christmas?

Who’s In the Cast of The Mean One?

David Howard Thornton, who is currently in theaters returning to his role as Art the Clown in Terrifier 2, will star in this holiday slasher as the titular character, The Mean One. He incidentally has a lot of experience with playing “The Grinch,” having done national theatrical tours with How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical. Ironically, In his audition tape for the first Terrifier movie, he actually does an impression of The Grinch. Now he finally gets the opportunity to mix his horror acting skills with a familiar character.

Cindy You-Know-Who will be played by Krystle Martin. She appeared most recently in the Shudder Original film, They Live In The Grey, but she is best known for her work as a stunt performer and coordinator. Considering she has a strong history of stuntwork, it should make for some solid high-impact fight scenes with The Mean One as she attempts to avenge her parents.

Screenwriter Flip Kobler will also make an appearance in the film as a character named Lou. Producer Amy Schumaker joins him from behind the scenes to appear in the film as well as the Mayor of Newville. Chase Mullins, who portrayed a police officer in Steven LaMorte’s television series, Nightwatch, will revise his law enforcement role as Officer Burke. Newville’s Sherriff Hooper will be played by Erik Baker (Meditation). John Bigham (The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari) will play a man named Doc. It’s not clear whether he’s an actual doctor, or if that’s simply his name.

Is There a Trailer For The Mean One?

No, as of this writing, there is no official trailer released yet for The Mean One. The only thing we have to go off of are a few production images that were released with the announcement of the film. Since the release date is still a few months away, there might be a chance that we’ll see a trailer drop closer to the premiere.

When and Where Can I Watch The Mean One?

The Mean One will be released on December 15, 2022. We're yet to get a confirmation on where the movie will be coming out exactly but according to XYZ Productions, The Mean One will be available to stream “everywhere” for free on that date, giving it the perfect timing to become the newest Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you’re the impatient type, the best place to start getting prepared for The Mean One would probably be watching the first Terrifier film. It will give you a good idea of what to expect from David Howard Thornton as he does what you can only expect from the title… he terrifies. Art the Clown terrorizes a small group of people in the most gruesome and horrific ways on Halloween Night. The scariest part about his character is that his motive or background is never revealed. Terrifier is available to stream on Tubi, Redbox, and Vudu. If you’re fortunate enough to have a chance to see Terrifier 2 while it’s still in theaters, it’s highly recommended. Otherwise, the slasher sequel will most likely be joining online streaming platforms by the end of the year.

Additionally, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a spot-on comparison for a childhood classic story being twisted into a violent horror movie. In the movie, Christopher Robin abandons his friends from the 100 Acre Woods when he leaves for college. Pooh and Piglet become feral, reverting back to their animalistic origins (a wild bear and a wild boar) to hunt and kill for food. When Christopher returns years later, he discovers what occurred during his absence, and he learns that Pooh and Piglet hold grudges. This movie is rumored to have a release date of October 20, 2022, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates about streaming availability.