The Mechanic has been dominating the Netflix charts since premiering on the platform earlier this month, and its sequel is hiding on a streaming service you may not know about. Mechanic: Resurrection, which returns Jason Statham to the role of Arthur Bishop five years after the original, can be streamed on Freevee, the Prime Video extension service that allows users to stream movies and TV shows for free with ads. Mechanic: Resurrection unfolds as Arthur's most formidable foe kidnaps the love of his life to force him into assassinating three targets while also making it look like an accident. In addition to Statham, The Mechanic 2 also added Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, and Michelle Yeoh to its cast, and the film currently sits at a 31% score from critics and a 40% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Simon West directed the original Mechanic, Dennis Gansel was tapped to direct the sequel. Gansel is a German filmmaker who also worked as a director on Berlin, I Love You, the romance drama featuring a large collective of stories starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Luke Wilson. Philip Shelby and Tony Mosher teamed up to write the script for Mechanic: Resurrection. Before his work on The Mechanic 2, Shelby also worked as a scribe on Survivor, the 2015 crime thriller starring Pierce Brosnan. Mosher recently worked with Antonio Banderas and Ben Kingsley on Security, the 2017 action thriller which was directed by Alain Desrochers. Rachel Long and Brian Pittman also made contributions to Mechanic: Resurrection's script, but are uncredited.

What Will Jason Statham Star in Next?

Statham will star alongside David Harbour and Michael Peña in Levon's Trade, the action thriller from director David Ayer which is due in theaters on January 17. Statham previously worked with Ayer on The Beekeeper, the action flick which has been a major success on Prime Video. Statham will also reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part 2, the final Fast & Furious movie. He's also been confirmed to star as Cole Reed in Mutiny, an upcoming action thriller from Jean-François Richet which also stars Annabelle Wallis.

