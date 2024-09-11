Jason Statham fans are in for a treat this October! Starting October 1, The Mechanic is landing on Netflix, giving fans the perfect excuse (as if you need one) to revisit one of Statham's most intense and thrilling roles. If you're a fan of high-octane action, this is one to mark on your calendar. The Mechanic originally hit cinemas in 2011, with Statham playing Arthur Bishop, a hitman known for his precision and skill in making his kills look like accidents. Things take a personal turn when his mentor, Harry (played by the late, great Donald Sutherland), is murdered, and Bishop sets out to avenge him by taking on Harry's son, Steve (Ben Foster), as an apprentice. But as always with Statham, things get complicated, leading to some of the best action sequences and stunts of his career.

For those who can’t get enough of Statham’s action-packed style, this is the film that ticks all the boxes. The perfect combination of intense hand-to-hand combat, dramatic assassinations, and his trademark brooding charisma. If you’re already a fan of films like Crank or The Transporter, you’re going to love seeing this one back in action.

And the timing couldn’t be better. With Netflix bringing The Mechanic to its library, it’s the perfect opportunity for both die-hard Statham fans and newcomers to dive into one of his more underrated roles. It’s also a good excuse to catch up before watching its 2016 sequel, Mechanic: Resurrection, which takes the action to even more explosive levels.

Is 'The Mechanic' Any Good?

Collider's review of the film hailed it as "festive and entertaining", while praising the "ever reliable" Foster and the direction of Simon West.

The Mechanic’s brutal action and humor will be a welcome delight or a severe flaw. If you fancy a quick, no-holds-barred action romp with plenty of grit and an unconventionally potent turn by Foster, you will be pleased. Simon West shows off his style and turns in an unexpectedly fun ride that may not be original, but does what it wants well even if it is a bit confusing at times. Not all remakes have to be lifeless retreads, and thankfully The Mechanic is definitely alive. The film opens everywhere today.

So, if you're looking for a film to kick back and enjoy with some serious adrenaline-pumping action, The Mechanic will have you covered starting this October when it drops on Netflix.