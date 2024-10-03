No one does action movies quite like Jason Statham, and one of his flicks that's more than 10 years old is finding life on the most popular streaming service. The Mechanic, which Statham stars in alongside the late Donald Sutherland, has climbed into the Netflix top 10 movie chart, currently sitting in the #5 spot, ahead of two horror reboots, Stephen King's IT (2019) and Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween (2018), and The film follows an elite hitman who becomes a mentor and vows to teach his skills to his pupil who has a connection to one of his previous victims. In addition to Statham and Sutherland, The Mechanic also stars Ben Foster and Tony Goldwyn, and the film currently sits a 53% score from critics and a 51% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Mechanic was written by Richard Wenk and Lewis John Carlino. Wenk is a legendary action scribe who is best known for his work on Denzel Washington's Equalizer movies — he penned the script for all three installments to date — and he most recently wrote the screenplay for Fast Charlie, the 2023 action flick starring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin. He also wrote the script for The Expendables 2, which Statham stars in alongside Sylvester Stallone and Liam Hemsworth. Simon West directed The Mechanic, and he's best known for his work helming the Angelina Jolie-led Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He also worked with Statham after The Mechanic on Wild Card, the 2015 action flick, and he teamed up with Nicolas Cage the year after The Mechanic for Stolen, the action comedy which also stars Danny Huston.

What Other Jason Statham Movies Are Popular on Streaming?

The Beekeeper is another Statham action staple which was released earlier this year that has been dominating the Prime Video streaming charts for the last several months, refusing to leave the top 10. Statham also plays the lead role of Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench, the 2023 action flick which is currently streaming on Max. He can also be seen alongside Winona Ryder in Homefront, the 2013 crime thriller where he plays a former DEA agent trying to lie low in a new town — the film is also streaming on Max.

The Mechanic stars Jason Statham and Donald Sutherland and was written by Richard Wenk and directed by Simon West. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Mechanic, now streaming on Netflix.

