It’s a great time to be a Jason Statham fan, as the legendary action actor had a movie dominate the box office this year with The Beekeeper, and he’s also had major streaming hits such as The Mechanic and several Fast & Furious movies. There are Jason Statham action movies spread all across your favorite streaming services, but unfortunately, the two streaming on the biggest platform won’t be there for long. Netflix has officially announced that both The Mechanic and Redemption, the only two Statham movies streaming on the platform, will officially leave on December 31. It has not yet been revealed if and where The Mechanic and Redemption will head after leaving Netflix, but a streamer will likely make that information available later in the month if either is picked up.

The Mechanic was written by Richard Wenk and Lewis John Carlino with Simon West directing. West also worked with Statham after The Mechanic in 2015 on Wild Card, an action thriller streaming on Prime Video, and he’s also known for his work on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, the 2001 video game adaptation starring Angelina Jolie as the titular character. As for Redemption, it was written and directed by Steven Knight, and it also stars MCU veteran Benedict Wong. Knight is best known for his work on Locke, the 2013 psychological thriller starring Tom Hardy that’s also streaming on Prime Video, and he also helmed Serenity, the 2019 mystery thriller reuniting Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Serenity is streaming on Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi, all three streaming services that are free to use with ads.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix This Month?

American Psycho, the classic thriller starring Christian Bale, is also one of the many films leaving Netflix at the end of December. The Prince of Egypt, an iconic animated film from 1998, will also depart the platform with no new streaming home in sight, as well as Easy A, the comedy starring Academy Award-winner Emma Stone and You breakout star Penn Badgley. The Lost City, the comedy starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock is also kissing Netflix goodbye, as well as The Notebook, the classic romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Redemption and The Mechanic both star Jason Statham and will leave Netflix at the end of December.

