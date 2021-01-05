If you're looking to get a jump on new horror games early in 2021, you'll want to have your eyes on The Medium. Hailing from Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch), this third-person mystery game sees players taking control of the title character who can contact entities in the beyond, and even travel there herself. You can get a taste of what that out-of-body experience is like thanks to a 14-minute gameplay trailer just revealed by the devs. It's a little spoilery, so if you'd rather go in cold, you've been warned.

This first look at the gameplay of The Medium certainly sets the atmosphere. For a time, you'll be wandering through a haunted hotel, as our protagonist puts it, but you're not stuck in the material world at all. Your spiritual self will be able to cross over and walk the spectral path in order to solve puzzles, connect pathways, and do things your physical self is simply unable to do. But be quick about it; the longer you stay out of body, the more you risk staying that way permanently. And you might just unleash something that should have stayed buried.

It's a great tease of the mechanics that are sure to make The Medium a unique (and spooky) experience when it arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PC this January 28th. You can check out the game's site and pre-order it now if you're interested. Here's the official synopsis:

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Check out the uber creepy gameplay reveal below:

Take an extended look at the gameplay of The Medium, a one of its kind horror game where you can play in the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Travel to an abandoned and haunted hotel resort to discover a mystery only a medium can solve. Available now for pre-order!

