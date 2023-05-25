Fandango has just released a biting new image from the mammoth new film The Meg 2: The Trench, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film The Meg. And based on the new image, it looks like viewers can expect both over-the-top action and some pretty hamstring-straining Jason Statham heroics from the new film.

The Meg originally premiered in theaters in 2018. Based on the 1997 Steve Alten novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, the film told the story of rescue diver Jonas Taylor, played by Statham, who must face off against a megalodon shark, once thought to be extinct, on an undersea rescue mission. The film was an intense mix of ridiculous action sequences and horror that would make Jaws shake in their metaphorical boots (since sharks can't actually wear boots, they have no feet). A sometimes ridiculous action movie, the film was a perfect vehicle for the sometimes campy but always masterful Jason Statham.

The Meg 2: The Trench is based on Alten's 1999 follow-up novel in the Meg series. The film follows Jonas Taylor on a deep-sea exploratory mission. However, their work is threatened when an oceanic mining operation threatens their mission and unleashes a swarm of pre-historic, colossal sharks and other creatures that they will have to fight off using only their grit and ability to strategize. Earlier this month, a trailer was released for the film, showing just how epic Statham's latest face-off against pre-historic sharks will get.

An Action Hero in the Jaws of Death

The new image, released today exclusively to Fandango, shows a particularly intense moment in the upcoming film. In the image, Jonas Taylor is pressed against a collapsing dock. He holds on for dear life, facing off against the mammoth jaws of a giant shark. He has one leg extended out, pressing away the giant creature, which is held back only by a few chains. Statham holds a face of determination in the face of what looks to be a helpless situation. The new image shows the thrush of an intense action sequence, that can only leave the viewer wanting more.

The Meg 2 is directed by Ben Wheatley. The film was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. Along with Jason Statham, the film also stars Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing, and Page Kennedy among others. But you'll have to wait until August to see how Statham navigates this sticky situation. Until then, you can check out some other amazing shark movies.

The Meg 2 will be released to theaters on August 4. Check out the trailer below: