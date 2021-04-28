It's been too long, but the production wheels are finally turning for The Meg 2, as star and professional prehistoric shark-puncher, Jason Statham, reveals that the sequel to the aquatic monster movie is set to start filming next January.

Our own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with the only man capable of facing a Megalodon with his bare fists about his role in the new Guy Ritchie film, Wrath of Man, but also took the time to ask about Statham's other projects, including the anticipated sequel to The Meg (no? Is it just me? Fine). Not only does Statham confirm he's returning for the sequel, but he also praises Ben Wheatley, who has signed on to return the creature feature.

RELATED: Ben Wheatley on His Pandemic-Inspired Horror Movie ‘In the Earth’ and Why He Wanted to Direct ‘The Meg’ Sequel

Image via WB

"We're gonna start shooting in January, if I get my dates right. Ben Wheatley is the director, I'm very excited to work with him. I'm thrilled to get going, it's been a while. We've been waiting around for the right scripts to come in and the right director to turn up, and we've got all those things and they're all stacked up now."

Wheatley is definitely an odd choice to direct The Meg sequel. Though he's done more action-focused movies like Free Fire, he hasn't really got his hands on a project of this scale before. Still, given the subtle, but still present environmental undertones of The Meg, and its grim and almost satirical tone, it's not impossible to see Wheatley's sensibilities work on megalodon-sized steroids. If you've seen his Sundance movie In the Earth, you know Wheatley is still more than capable of delivering trippy, weird, and scary environmental thrills, and Statham seems to be on board, so we can't help but follow him.

"Yeah [Wheatley's] great. We have a great shorthand already. We've got similar taste. I like his movies, I think he's a brilliant director. I think we've got a good shot at making something good."

You've heard the man. There is a good chance that The Meg 2 turns out good, and judging by how fun the first Meg was, I can't wait to see someone like Wheatley inject his sensibilities into the project. Just make sure Statham punches another shark in the face and we're golden!

The Meg 2 does not have a release date at the moment, but Statham's next film, Wrath of Man is scheduled for release on May 7th, 2021. Look for our full interview with Statham soon.

KEEP READING: The Scariest Shark Movies That Aren't 'Jaws'

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Time-Traveling Sci-Fi Film It's time to leap ahead into the future and save the world from total destruction.

Read Next