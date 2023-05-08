It's been five years since The Meg splashed into theaters and became a surprise hit, and now audiences can soon dive into another terrifying deep sea adventure with Jason Statham with its long-awaited sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. In celebration of the debut of the sequel's first official trailer, the official Meg movie Twitter account has revealed the first motion poster of the film, which features the return of another prehistoric beast, ready to serve itself another meal.

The poster features a small dog sitting on a dock at the beach. However, it appears that the doggie's peaceful afternoon at the beach will last for long, as the poster zooms out, revealing the deadly terror of an approaching Megalodon, back for seconds with an even more powerful bite. The poster effectively recaptures an iconic moment from the first film, where a dog managed to escape the terror of the titular Meg while also showcasing the epic scale of the creature. Notably, if the poster is any indication, it appears that the upcoming sequel will retain the tongue-in-cheek tone of the first film, which fully embraced its silly premise.

While specific details on the film remain under wraps, the upcoming sequel will feature the return of Statham, who stars alongside Wu Jing. The film will center on the two as they lead a daring research team to dive into the deepest known parts of the ocean. However, their undersea voyage soon takes a turn for the worse when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission while they must also meanwhile face off against colossal Megs. Should the film's premise give any indication, it looks like audiences have another reason to get back into the water this summer.

The Prehistoric Shark is Back For Seconds

Based on the novel of the same name, The Meg debuted in the summer of 2018 and became a surprise hit at the box office, grossing over $530 million at the worldwide box office. The success of the film unsurprisingly led to talks of a potential sequel. No additional details on the film's plot have been revealed yet, but the movie will be based on the second book of the original series and will feature the return of Statham, who will undoubtedly go face-to-face with another, possibly more dangerous Megalodon. Starring alongside Statham and Jing include Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and CliffCurtis. Ben Wheatley sits on the director's chair this time around, and with a trailer expected to debut today, it won't be long before we're given a deeper dive into what to expect from this year's ultimate creature feature.

Meg 2: The Trench splashes into theaters on August 4. Check out the official poster for the upcoming film below along with the motion poster above.