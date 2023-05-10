This summer, there will be more than just sharks in the water. Five years after the surprise success of Jason Statham's movie The Meg, its long-awaited sequel, The Meg 2: The Trench is preparing to wade into the choppy summer waters. And ahead of its August release, a new international poster has just been released, giving us a glimpse into a sucker of a new oceanic threat.

The new international poster shows a giant squid taking down a helicopter. One tentacle holds a woman in its grasp, while another is wrapped around the helicopter. A man holds on to the bottom of the helicopter and reaches out to the woman, who is about to be plunged into the depths of the ocean. The new poster teases at a sequence shown briefly in the trailer for the film. The new poster showcases the plethora of giant animals to be featured in the film, which looks to have its heart set on outdoing its ridiculously outsized first installment. Both The Meg 2: The Trench and The Meg are based on novels by writer Steve Alten.

A Gripping Sequel

Originally released in 2018, The Meg followed a group of scientists who encounter a giant shark while on a rescue mission on the ocean floor. The group is led by rescue diver Jonas Taylor, played by Statham, who puts his action chops to the test in the often ridiculous but always entertaining film. The sequel, however, looks to outdo the scale of the original. The trailer opens with a T. Rex being gobbled up by a megalodon while hunting down its prey on the beach. And that's just in the first minute. The rest of the trailer goes on to show how much damage these prehistoric creatures can and will do, from swallowing up paddle-boaters to chomping on undersea influencers, no one is safe from these gigantic, aquatic creatures.

The Meg 2: The Trench is directed by Ben Wheatley. It is based on a screenplay by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. Along with Jason Statham, the film also stars Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, and Skyler Samuels among others. The film comes from Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will be released to theaters at the tail end of summer, hitting theaters on August 4. Until then, however, you can check out the new poster for the film below.