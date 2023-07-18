The ocean is ready to deliver new threats to the surface, as Warner Bros. has released a new poster for The Meg 2: The Trench. Jason Statham has returned for the sequel, starring as the former rescue diver who now spends his time fighting against evil monsters from the bottom of the ocean. The new poster does a good job of illustrating just how bad the situation will be for the characters this time around, with a couple of new mysteries surrounding the appearance of the prehistoric sharks. Multiple megalodons weren't bad enough, so The Trench will ensure viewers have fun at the expense of what could happen to the humans of the movie.

Set some time after the catastrophic events of the first movie, Jonas Taylor (Statham) is leading an exploration team at the bottom of the ocean. A mining operation with questionable purposes complicates things for the team, leaving them in a situation where they have to look for survival against giant sea creatures.

While the first installment placed the team in a fight against a couple of giant sharks, the sequel will establish that more megalodons than previously thought are actually roaming around in waters near the coast, setting the stage for an epic confrontation between scientists and sharks that are bigger than a train.

A New Threat Swims Ashore in 'The Meg 2: The Trench'

The trailer and posters that have been released as a part of the sequel's marketing campaign have pointed to the fact that Megalodons might not be the only enemy Jonas has to face in his comeback. Giant tentacles have been spotted in the promotional material for The Meg 2: The Trench. After the small role giant squids had in the previous installment, could they be back in a more aggressive form this time? Audiences are only a couple of weeks away from figuring it out, as the release date for the movie swims towards the shore.

You can check out the new poster for The Meg 2: The Trench below, before the move splashes into theaters on August 4: