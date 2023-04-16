Often, movie lovers will look to critical reception to gauge whether a film is worth seeing. Online reviews and internet rankings are a great and efficient way to check out a little bit about a film without necessarily encountering spoilers, with most of us nowadays choosing this method to pick our next viewing experience. Often, this critical reception is a reliable unit of measurement but, sometimes, it is better to go with one's heart rather than one's head. This can certainly be applied to Jon Turteltaub's (National Treasure) 2018 creature feature The Meg. As a movie fairly disliked by critics, it stands out as an example of a film where the public does not agree, with it instantly obtaining a large fanbase upon its release. As one of the shining examples in the ever-growing sub-genre of sharksploitation movies, it has become a sort of cult classic among fans with many eagerly anticipating the release of a sequel.

Specific details regarding the sequel have been kept well hidden for some time, especially when one considers that star Jason Statham (Snatch) first teased this second installment all the way back in 2018, however, some rare bits of information have slowly dripped from the production tap. So, with the scheduled release date moving ever closer, and with fans of the first movie desperate to hear more, it seems as if Apelles Entertainment and their fellow contributors are finally giving in and providing the information we all want to hear. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Meg 2: The Trench (2023) so far.

When and Where Is The Meg 2: The Trench Releasing?

Currently in post-production, The Meg 2 has set itself a target release date of August 4, 2023. Of course, as with many other movies, this could potentially change, especially when one considers that the first movie had a delayed release, although diehard fans will be hoping for the date to stay as it is. With the original The Meg releasing in theaters back in 2018, it is no surprise to learn that this sequel will follow suit. After a successful run at the Box Office the first time around, the production team will be hoping for a similar outcome with ticket sales for The Meg 2.

Is There a Trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench?

Unfortunately, as it stands there is no trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench yet. However, often similar schedules can be put in place for films of the same franchise, so many fans will have taken a look at The Meg to get an idea of what may happen this time. Both films had or have similar release dates, with The Meg releasing on August 10 and The Meg 2 scheduled for August 4. So, with that in mind, it is interesting to learn that the trailer for The Meg dropped on April 10, 2018, four months before the film finally launched. That date has already passed this year, but it does suggest that fans of The Meg might not have to wait so long before they finally get their first sneak peek at what is to come this August. In the meantime, here is the trailer for The Meg to refresh your shark-hungry memories:

What Is The Meg 2: The Trench About?

As it currently stands, there is no official plot synopsis for The Meg 2: The Trench, although that hasn't stopped many from speculating what it may be about. Firstly, based on the film's subtitle, we know there is likely to be a return to the Mariana Trench from where the first megalodon originated in the 2018 movie. With films of this genre, it is highly likely that they will try and go bigger and better in the sequel, so be prepared for a potentially greater shark than the first time or perhaps even a much more devastating monster entirely, like the Kronosaurus that appears in the sequel novel that the film is based on (The Trench by Steve Alten).

Of course, the film is not just about sharks, with the original doing a great job of unpacking Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor as a character. We expect to see more of this in the sequel, with Jonas nearly sacrificing his own life at the end of the first movie, and the ramifications of this on his family and friends likely to have ripple effects as we enter The Meg 2. There is plenty to be excited about for fans of the original, with much more aquatic action and adventure to be had for sure.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of The Meg 2: The Trench?

Understandably, fans of the original grew to love the cast of characters and will want them to return for the sequel. While we do know of some returning characters, most notably Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor, Li Bingbing (Transformers: Age of Extinction) who was a particular favorite in the original as Suyin will not be returning for unspecified reasons. However, fans should not be too disheartened, as the cast still suggests there is plenty of fun to be had. Coming back alongside Statham are the likes of Page Kennedy (Rush Hour) as DJ, Suyin's daughter Meiying played by Shuya Sophia Cai (Mr. Corman), and Cliff Curtis (Sunshine) as Mac, with other characters hopefully yet to be announced as returning.

Of course, every good sequel builds upon its first cast, and The Meg 2 has also done this, adding the likes of Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Sienna Guillory (Resident Evil), Skyler Samuels (American Horror Story). Another exciting addition is Chinese martial artist and action star Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior) who will be playing an undisclosed character. In fact, most of these new cast members are in currently unnamed roles, which only adds to the fair level of mystery surrounding the film.

Behind the camera, the most notable change from the first film comes at the helm, with director Jon Turteltaub being replaced by British director Ben Wheatley (Sightseers), who will hopefully put his many years of directorial experience to good use in this sequel. The sequel's screenplay has been written by the first film's writers Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and

Dean Georgaris. Randy Greenberg and Catherine Xujun Ying are the executive producers, with Belle Avery and Lorenzo di Bonaventura as producers, Kenneth Atchity and Chi-Li Wong as associate producers, Cliff Lanning as a co-producer, and Atchariya Pinitsanpirom as a line producer. The movie's cinematography is by Haris Zambarloukos, with film editing by Jonathan Amos.

When and Where Was The Meg 2: The Trench Filmed?

Well, not the bottom of the Mariana Trench for sure. Thanks to updates from Statham, we know that The Meg 2 kicked off filming in January 2022 in the UK, before moving to other locations. We also know that at least part of the movie was filmed in Thailand and Hong Kong. Production has since wrapped and the film is currently in its post-production phase.