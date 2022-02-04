It's a mystery that it took so long to get perennial British hard man Jason Statham in a shark movie — and The Meg delivered back in 2018, grossing over half a billion dollars worldwide. We've known a sequel to be in development for a little while now, with production rumors swirling throughout the last year. Ben Wheatley — yep, the director of dark artsy titles like A Field in England and Kill List — has been confirmed to direct for a little while, indicating that production would happen in his native Britain, shifting from New Zealand. Now, Variety confirms that filming has begun on the megashark sequel, shooting at the Warner Bros.-owned Leavesden Studios just outside London, as previously reported.

And now, we have a title: Meg 2: The Trench. Assumedly that means we're going to see some shark fighting in the marine trenches, as opposed to a narrative transposed to the Western Front in the 1910s. Though that would be interesting.

Details on the film are sparse, but no doubt it will see the return of the titular prehistorical shark, angrier than ever. Wheatley takes control of the franchise from Jon Turteltaub, who directed the first installment in the franchise. Statham heads needn't worry: he's expected to reprise his role — it obviously wouldn't be The Meg without Our Jason — as is Bingbing Li, who played the oceanographer Suyin. Other returning bodies above-the-line include screenwriters Dean Georgaris, Ric Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, who penned the first movie, along with producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Belle Avery, and executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying.

We spoke to Statham about The Meg 2 in May last year, while he appeared in Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man, and he gave us something of a sitrep:

"Yeah, we're gonna start shooting in January. Ben Wheatley is the director. I'm very excited to work with him. I'm thrilled to get going, you know. It's been a while, we've been waiting around for the right script, and the right director to turn up, and we've got all those things. They're all stacked up now. [Ben's] great. We have a great shorthand already. We've got similar tastes, I like his movies, I think he's a brilliant director. I think we've got a good shot of making something good."

The Meg 2: The Trench is yet to confirm a release date, but keep an eye on Collider for all news, trailers, and other information dropping about the movie.

