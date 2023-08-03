The Big Picture The Meg, a film about a prehistoric shark, faced numerous production delays before finally being made and released, but it ended up being a success, grossing $530 million worldwide.

The film is based on Steve Alten's 1997 book, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, which was initially picked up by Disney Hollywood Pictures before being passed to New Line Cinema and ultimately Warner Bros.

The Meg's journey to the big screen involved changes in directors, script rewrites, and concerns about the budget, but it finally found success when director Jon Turteltaub and producer Belle Avery came on board and secured Chinese investors.

It's massive, deadly, and kind of unnecessary. You might think I'm talking about The Meg, and I am, but not in the way you think. The prehistoric shark traveled a long, tumultuous journey of 22 years to make it to the big screen. From Disney Hollywood Pictures, to New Line Cinema, and finally to Warner Bros, The Meg is a film that was almost on the brink of not being made multiple times. With The Meg 2: The Trench releasing this week and all the surrounding excitement, it's tough to believe that its predecessor struggled.

The Meg follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) as he leads a research team on an exploratory dive to the very depths of the ocean to save a deep-sea submersible. Being vastly uncharted waters, they get more than they bargained for when a prehistoric shark attacks their mission and team. We aren't just talking Great White sharks either, this is the Megalodon. These huge sea creatures are estimated to be about 33 feet in length on the small end and almost 60 feet on the huge end! Jason Statham seems unkillable though and with the release of The Meg 2: The Trench, we can assume they figure out a way to beat the shark yet again. However, not even Jason Statham is impervious to production delays! So let's break down what happened to cause them all.

What Is 'The Meg' Based On?

Based on the concept of Steve Alten's 1997 book, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, The Meg was originally picked up by Disney Hollywood Pictures before Alten had even finished writing in 1996. However, when the new president of the company took over from Michael Lynton, he nixed all the projects that Lynton had greenlit. He may not have been totally wrong to can the idea though. At the same time that The Meg was commissioned, Deep Blue Sea was released by Warner Bros in 1999. With two many sharks in the ocean the project was left dead in the water. Disney Hollywood Pictures may not have gotten the vision right from what Alten wanted though, with him citing they wanted to make a winged creature, so that collaboration ending might have been for the best.

After six long, shark-less years had passed, rumors about The Meg being made by New Line Cinema were surfacing. In that time frame, Alten had sold the rights and his personal script to The Meg to Nick Nunziata, the CHUD (Cinematic Happenings Under Development) founder. From Nick, the script made it to none other than Guillermo del Toro, who collaborated on it with his producer Lloyd Levin. Levin was known for Hellboy at the time, so the duo was a hot commodity! Even though this was now 2005, New Line Cinema still struggled with the idea of The Meg and how similar it felt to Jurassic Park, according to LA Times. Because of this, they hired Shane Salerno to take a crack at the script, who is best known for his work on Armageddon. However, Salerno's script was no longer The Meg to Alten and seemed more similar to Moby Dick. This is when New Line Cinema passed the torch from Salerno to another well-known director.

Jan de Bont Couldn't Make 'The Meg' Big Enough

The Meg was then given to Jan de Bont, the visionary behind Speed and Twister. Jan de Bont had those two successes under his belt, so studios and fans were ready for another hit. He was also confident in his abilities to do so. During a meeting with Alten, de Bont showed him a mock-up of the meg that would be used in the movie and Alten was less than impressed. He described it as looking like a bonefish instead of the 70-foot, 70,000-pound prehistoric monster that Alten had described it as. In addition to not nailing the main creature in this feature, New Line Cinema was increasingly worried about the budget. It seems their line in the sand was a budget of $100 million, but with de Bont's budget starting at $157 million (according to LA Times), they just couldn't get on board with it. Jan de Bont left the film shortly after that and Alten's hopes of his book coming to life were delayed yet again.

In 2007, Alten seemed to have given up hope by posting about how The Meg was extinct at New Line Cinema. Around 2015, there was a resurgence and a potential glimmer of hope for the prehistoric terrorizer. Movies like Godzilla and Jurassic World were getting a lot of attention, and it seemed like monster flicks were all the rage again. Warner Bros. picked The Meg back up after New Line Cinema released the reigns. There was even a brief attachment to Eli Roth for The Meg. Roth dropped out of the project over creative differences. Roth's version would've been vastly different, him being a torture porn king and all, but Roth dropping the project is what ultimately allowed The Meg to come to fruition.

'The Meg' Finally Sees the Light of Day Thanks to Jon Turteltaub

In 2016, National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub came in to save the day. Between Turteltaub and producer Belle Avery, The Meg was finally getting its time in the sun. Avery went to Chinese investors and eventually Gravity Pictures signed on. Between Gravity Pictures and those investors, Warner Bros. was willing to take on the rest of the budget for the creature feature. From there, we got The Meg that we now know and (kinda) love. The movie made $45 million on its opening weekend, crushing its fellow competitors and swimming past its projections. The film went on to generate a total of $530 million at the worldwide box office, this number was helped by its performance outside the US, especially China. Five years later, we're going back in the water, but much deeper this time. Will Ben Wheatley's follow-up be as successful? You'll have to take a dip to find out!

If you love creature features, take a trip to your local theater to catch The Meg 2: The Trenches as it releases this weekend. Before you do, brush up on your Megalodon facts by watching The Meg on Max or Amazon Prime Video.