The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench are not pieces of prestige cinema, but that's not why people watch it. It's a ridiculous popcorn movie where Jason Statham fights a giant killer shark, making it a fun way to kill a couple of hours. Ever since Jaws (which has had unfortunate effects on sharks in real life), there have been many rip-offs and sequels, making shark movies a strange little microcosm of B-movies. (Sharknado, anyone?) There's an audience for shark films, as well as a part of our brains that never left forgot about childhood fascination with big creatures. In short, we never stopped thinking that sharks were cool. The Meg simply combines dinosaurs and sharks, with its big bad being a megalodon. But, I mean, has a shark ever been that big in real life?

'The Meg' (Somewhat) Pulls From Reality

Otodus megalodon, meaning "big tooth," is not only the biggest shark of all-time, but the biggest fish. Existing through the Miocene and into the Pliocene era, evidence of its existence has been found in oceans across the world. Though it went extinct over 3.6 million years ago, from its remains, scientists have estimated that it looked rather similar to modern sharks. Its tooth shape and configuration put it close to a great white shark, which only adds to their incredible mythos. The most remains we have of a megalodon are its teeth, and they're shockingly big at 6.9 inches in length, dwarfing the palm of your hand. Given that it's a shark with jaws you can stand inside with a friend, it's clear that this was not a shark to mess with. Eventually, climate change altering the ocean's temperature rendered them extinct, but their descendants live on in modern-day sharks.

There are some things about the megalodon that the movies might make you believe were true. First of all, the megalodon probably wasn't a deep-sea shark, so it wouldn't be hanging around the Marianas Trench like in Meg 2: The Trench. Its remains are found around shorelines in tropical and subtropical environments. Even now, only the real freaks of the ocean can endure the intense pressure and lack of sustenance. While it could eat a person whole, it was not the kind of killer that could snap a whale in half or chomp into an aircraft carrier. Your Toyota Camry wouldn't stand a chance, however. Both of these things can be attributed to the big hyperbole of the movie: megalodons weren't that big.

The Size of the Shark in 'The Meg' Isn't Realistic

Close

In the films, the Meg is described as being 75 feet long, which is not a crazy length by any stretch. That's roughly the size of an average blue whale. Claiming that they could get to as big as 90 feet, however, is a significant reach. The actual size of a megalodon, according to sources like The Australian Museum, is about 56 to 67 feet long. That's still massive (that's three great white sharks!) but there is a shark around that size that still exists in the wild today. The whale shark, also known as Rhincodon typus, is the biggest fish currently living today, with the biggest recorded being 61.7 feet.

Despite this, they're filter feeders that eat small fish and plankton. Not only are they not really a threat to humans, but young whale sharks have been caught playing with divers. They're noble creatures with gorgeous spots and a big silly face. (They're also this writer's favorite shark.) Watching Jason Statham face off against a whale shark would not have made nail-biting action scenes. With the sheer volume of unexplored ocean, anything can be out there. Quite frankly, the ocean is terrifying enough without worrying about megalodons.

