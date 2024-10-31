Action star Jason Statham has faced off against a variety of ruthless villains. However, the 2018 science fiction action film, The Meg placed him in a different terrain from what we've become accustomed to. Regardless, Statham did not feel like a fish out of water as he delivered the same pulse-pounding, thrilling action that we have come to expect of his roles. The Meg was an instant hit among audiences and now Statham fans can celebrate as the movie will become available to stream on Prime Video in a few weeks.

The Meg follows a group of scientists on a rescue mission in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. However, their trip takes a deadly turn when their activity awakens a giant 75-foot-long megalodon shark. Sent to rescue them is... you guess right, Statham's Jonas Taylor, a diver who happens to be an expert at exploring the deep ocean. However, nothing he's ever encountered prepares him for this latest mission, setting the tone for a nerve-wracking, edge-of-your-seats underwater adventure.

While critics dismissed The Meg as just another uninventive shark movie, audiences were completely sold on its monstrous spectacle. The film holds a 47% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating, but audiences couldn't care less as they flooded theaters to bring the movie to a worldwide gross of $529.2 million against its $130 million budget. The Meg is a loose adaptation of the 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber developed the screenplay with Jon Turteltaub directing. Last year, a sequel, Meg 2: The Trench was released to a similar critical and audience reception, and despite the lackluster critical reception, The Meg is growing into a franchise. Plans are already building for a third film, with the sequel director, Ben Wheatley recently teasing; "There's a lot more to explore in that world. It's very rich. The international-ness of it is very interesting."

What's Next For Jason Statham?

Image via Universal Pictures

Statham has been keeping booked and busy. Along with The Meg sequel, the action star appeared in two other films last year, including Fast X, and Expend4bles, which he also produced. These days, Statham is getting more involved with his projects as a producer, as in The Beekeeper released earlier in the year, which was both a commercial and critical success. He is currently filming the role of police officer turned private security in Mutiny, an action thriller directed by Jean-François Richet and co-starring Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Statham's next film, Levon's Trade, directed by David Ayer, will be released on January 17, 2025. The film about a retired black-ops agent in search of a missing person was written by Sylvester Stallone, and co-stars David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.

The Meg will begin streaming on Prime Video on November 22.