This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Over the weekend, the masses logged into their Netflix accounts and began binging the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning true crime anthology series. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, this time around, the creator of Glee and American Horror Story centers the tale on the shocking case of the two upper class brothers who brutally murdered their parents in 1989. The defense team built most of their case around the belief that the siblings carried out the heinous acts as retribution for years of sexual, mental, and physical abuse at the hands of their father. Still, the jury found them guilty and sentenced the pair to prison, where they remain to this day. The case has always been a divisive one and now Netflix is giving the brothers a chance to share their side of the story. In a debut trailer for the streamer’s upcoming documentary, The Menendez Brothers, the duo takes the mic and ensures that their voices are heard.

It’s been three decades since the brothers spoke to the media about their case, with both men now addressing the documentary crew from behind the bars of Donovan Correctional Facility in California. Still incredibly close to one another, both of the brothers continue to stick by their troubling claims about their parents. Now that time has passed and with it society has grown, a younger generation has picked up interest in the Menendez case and have pushed for the pair to be freed with many believing the boys’ testimony. Still, there are some who aren’t so sure, like prosecutor Pam Bozanich, who remains adamant that the sexual assault allegations were simply a red herring to distract the jury from the truth of the matter. For the first time in years, all of these opinions and experiences will collide when The Menendez Brothers documentary arrives on the streamer on October 7.

Who’s In ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’?

As for Murphy’s dramatized production, Lyle and Erik are portrayed by up-and-comers, Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. Legendary stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny appear as the boys’ parents, José and Kitty Menendez, respectively, while Nathan Lane takes on the role of journalist Dominick Dunne, Ari Graynor perms her hair as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, Dallas Roberts tosses on the glasses of Erik Menendez’s therapist Dr. Jerome Oziel, and frequent Murphy collaborator, Leslie Grossman, rounds out the leading cast as Dr. Oziel’s ex-lover, Judalon Smyth.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story is now streaming with its companion documentary, The Menendez Brothers, set to arrive on October 7.

Watch On Netflix