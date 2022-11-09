‘Eat the rich’ is a sentiment that refers to the increasingly popular trend in movies, both comedic and dramatic, that criticize capitalism and analyze the class divide in society. In a world where the wealthy and greedy thrive, those part of the working class struggle due to politics and inequality. They fight back, and power is reversed as the rich fall victim to their genius plans.

RELATED:'The Menu': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The latest in this lineup is horror-comedy The Menu (premiering on November 18), starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young couple (Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant. The head chef (Fiennes) has an artistic and scientific approach to cuisine, but his offerings take a disturbing turn, much to the shock of his wealthy guests. The Menu offers satirical commentary on class conflict but certainly isn’t the first film to explore these themes.

‘Parasite’ (2019)

Image via Barunson E&A

Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning masterpiece takes the cake when it comes to ‘eat the rich’ films. Set in South Korea, Parasite follows the poor and struggling Kim family, who slowly make their way into the lives of the wealthy Park family when their son is employed by them.

Using smarts and deceit, the entire family becomes employed as they infiltrate the house and live off the wealth of the Parks in a parasitic fashion. It’s a scathing look at the ignorance of the rich, and a deep dive into class warfare as the relationship between both families takes dark twists and turns.

‘Triangle of Sadness’ (2022)

Image via NEON

Winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival, Triangle of Sadness is a wickedly bizarre romp that relishes in its absurdity. When a cruise for the super-rich sinks, the survivors become stranded on a desert island, from high-class guests to working-class employees.

With one of the ship’s cleaners being the only resourceful person in the group of survivors, the social hierarchy shifts and the wealthy are no longer in charge. The film holds back no punches with its bold satire, taking aim at the rich in stomach-churning and outrageous fashion.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Image Via Lionsgate

Rian Johnson’s twisty whodunit Knives Out is the kind of good old-fashioned murder mystery audiences love, with Daniel Craig playing detective Benoit Blanc. Blanc investigates the eccentric and wealthy Thrombey family when their patriarch is murdered.

Working-class nurse Marta (Anda de Armas) is forced to deal with the greedy and combative Thrombeys, who see her as lesser than and can’t even name what country she’s from. In another neat twist, the narrative sees Marta end up on top and deservedly hold power over the family, making this more than your Agatha Christie-inspired affair.

‘Snowpiercer’ (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

It turns out Parasite was not the first time Bong Joon-ho had tackled class warfare. His 2013 post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer also did so, but in an extremely different way. The movie is set on a class-divided train that circles a frozen and uninhabited earth, with remaining survivors on board.

The lower-class citizens reside in the back carriage under inhumane conditions, while the wealthy live indulgently near the front. Curtis (Chris Evans) leads his fellow passengers in the fight to the front of the locomotive in order to gain control of the engine and their lives.

‘Hustlers’ (2019)

Based on a true story, Hustlers is a fascinating combination of true crime and social commentary. The story follows a group of strippers, led by Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), who begin to swindle money from their sleazy and wealthy Wall Street clients after losing business due to the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Ramona, tired of being taken advantage of by people who face no consequences, compares the world to a strip club where “you got people tossing the money and people doing the dance.” It’s an empowering revenge story that also highlights how the less fortunate are more likely to face the music rather than their rich perpetrators.

‘You’re Next’ (2011)

image via Lionsgate

2011’s You’re Next is a highly underrated home invasion flick with a badass final girl and plenty of villainous rich folk. When the Davidson family reunites at their parents' estate to celebrate their wedding anniversary, the home comes under attack by masked killers.

Throughout the film, the greedy and money-driven intentions of members of the family that caused the attack are revealed, showing their value of wealth over human life. It’s made all the more satisfying when Erin (Sharni Vinson), an outsider who grew up in a survivalist compound, comes out on top as a survivor in the end.

‘Us’ (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

While Get Out used horror to explore racism in the United States, Jordan Peele’s follow-up Us also uses the genre to tackle themes surrounding classism. The film follows an upper-class family on vacation who are hunted down by their own doppelgängers.

Although the lookalike family is more grotesque and monstrous in appearance, it is revealed that this is because they live in an underground community that has been discarded from society, with no home or resources. Peele’s film creatively and creepily alludes to the dangers of marginalization, and the repercussions for those who enforce it.

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Image via A24

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his offbeat tone and ability to make audiences extremely uncomfortable, as exhibited in The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The film follows a wealthy surgeon (Colin Farrell), whose perfect family is turned upside down when a fatherless boy (Barry Keoghan) inserts himself into their lives.

Dr. Steven Murphy’s pristine home becomes plagued by the teen who craves revenge for the death of his father on the operating table. Unsettling occurrences, including sudden illnesses and paralysis, start to occur as their suburban bliss is shattered.

‘Joker’ (2019)

Source: DC Comics

Joker took the average comic book movie and flipped it on its head with its dark and disturbing analysis of societal issues. A grounded take on the famous Batman villain, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is mentally troubled and constantly shunned by society, until he decides to embrace a life of chaos.

Constantly laughed at, beaten and down on his luck, the aspiring comedian becomes an accidental hero for the lower class in Gotham City, igniting riots and violence against the wealthy who look down on people like him. It’s a story where the Clown Prince of Crime ends up on top rather than the Waynes.

‘Ready or Not’ (2019)

In Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) is eager to fit into her new husband’s wealthy family, and on their wedding night is forced to play a seemingly innocent game of hide and seek. However, the twisted rituals of the family are revealed, and Grace learns that they intend to hunt her down in order to prove her worth.

Things turn brutal and bloody as this bride is forced to fight for survival in a film that uses satire to poke fun at the rich in the most extreme way. The image of Grace in her blood-soaked wedding dress, smoking a cigarette and sighing “F*cking rich people” will forever be iconic.

NEXT:Worst Horror Movie Boyfriends, Ranked From Harmless to Homicidal