Dark comedy can be a challenge for filmmakers as it often involves merging two contrasting genres. Finding the right recipe for these movies takes impeccable scripting, direction, and execution. While it's not easy, there are always a few brave souls who dare to bring something new to the table to thrill genre lovers and that is the case with The Menu, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The plot follows twelve guests who pay a hefty $1,250 each to dine at an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. Among them are Margot, who isn't all that keen on the pretentious atmosphere, and Tyler, who laps it all up with great excitement. Based on the trailer, the movie looks like both a satire of the elite and a wild thriller, directed by Mark Mylod, who is best known for his work on shows like Succession, Shameless, and Game of Thrones. The script was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, both of whom have a background in late-night shows and satirical comedy. The production team includes Adam McKay (Don't Look Up) and Betsy Koch (Robbie), among others. The Menu is all set to open to the public on November 18, 2022, in theaters only. The film boasts an ensemble cast loaded with talented names who are sure to help elevate this story to greater heights. So let's take a look at the lead actors and the characters they will portray in the film.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot

Margot is the film's main character, one of the diners who will attend the luxurious dinner in the company of her partner Tyler. For a second in the trailer, she is seen throwing a slap at him, suggesting that not everything will be rosy between these two lovebirds once the tension takes over. The trailer alone serves as a showcase for Anya Taylor-Joy's excellent performance, which is sure to be one to talk about.

Whenever we speak of today's biggest movie stars, Anya Taylor-Joy has to be in the conversation. While her career pre-dates her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit, having had her breakthrough performance in Robert Eggers' The Witch, the Netflix miniseries catapulted her to the top of the entertainment industry. She has since become one of the leading figures of a new generation of performers.

Taylor-Joy has also appeared in Emma, Peaky Blinders, Last Night in Soho, and The Northman, just to name a few. She was also seen in David O. Russell's Amsterdam and will star in Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik

Ralph Fiennes plays the eccentric Chef Slowik, who appears to be the film's antagonist and the one in charge of preparing the menu. Oh, and the dishes too, obviously. Fiennes is a familiar face, having been a part of two of the most famous sagas in movie history, though perhaps not everyone recognizes Harry Potter's most feared villain Lord Voldemort with a nose. Fiennes also played M in Daniel Craig's last couple of James Bond movies. His other well-known films include The Grand Budapest Hotel, The English Patient, and Schindler's List. Those last two earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively. Among other Emmy and BAFTA nominations, the English actor is a generational talent who always sets the bar high and no less is expected from his role in The Menu.

Nicholas Hoult as Tyler

Nicholas Hoult plays Tyler, Anya Taylor-Joy's partner in the film and who, based on the trailer, seems to be the most excited about taking his date to an elite dinner party. Despite starring in numerous shows and movies growing up—including the film About a Boy next to Hugh Grant—Hoult entered the mainstream with his role as Tony in the British teen TV series Skins. Since then, Hoult has forged a career performing in a host of successful projects, from Mad Max to Warm Bodies and the X-Men franchise. Most recently, he was in the series The Great, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. His upcoming projects include Renfield (2023) alongside Nicolas Cage and the animated Garfield movie (2024).

Hong Chau as Elsa

Elsa, played by actress Hong Chau, is part of the staff that will execute the soirée. Chau has previously worked on acclaimed HBO series Watchmen and Big Little Lies, as well as on BoJack Horseman and most recently on Homecoming. She will next be seen in The Night Agent, The Whale, and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City.

Janet McTeer as Lillian

Based on one of her lines in the trailer, Lillian is a diner who decides to keep a good spirit despite the crazy events surrounding her and the other guests. Janet McTeer has an extensive filmography to her credit, having appeared in such projects as Ozark, Sorry for Your Loss, Jessica Jones, The Woman in Black, and many more. She has two Academy Award nominations for her performances in Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs.

Paul Adelstein as Ted

Ted, played by Adelstein, is a diner who will have to deal with uncomfortable and terrifying events, facing the fact that it could be his last day alive. Adelstein is perhaps best known for his roles in Scandal and Prison Break. His latest projects include The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Judith Light and Reed Birney as Anne and Richard

Judging by the trailer, Anne is another of the twelve diners who have traveled to the island to partake in the culinary experience. Judith Light is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, known primarily for roles in television series like Transparent, American Crime Story, and Ugly Betty. She was most recently seen in tick, tick... BOOM! and in the series Shining Vale, Julia, and American Horror Stories. She will next appear in films such as The Young Wife, Down Low, and the Disney-co-produced drama Out of My Mind. Reed Birney is also playing a diner, sharing a table with Judith Light's Anne. He wants to escape the island as soon as possible once he notices something's off and seems to be one of the most alarmed characters in the situation.

Birney may be best remembered for his role as Donald Blythe on House of Cards, although he has also appeared in several productions including Gossip Girl, Law & Order, What's Your Emergency, and The Blacklist.

John Leguizamo as The Movie Star

John Leguizamo is an Emmy Award-winning actor, recognized for his track record in multiple acclaimed projects including Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet, Encanto, and many more. He has several upcoming releases in addition to The Menu with the series Hypno and The Power, as well as the film Violent Night. Leguizamo will play a distinguished guest who is seen alongside actress Aimee Carrero in the trailer.

Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, and Mark St. Cyr as Soren, Bryce, and Dave

Soren, accompanied by Bryce and Dave, is another of the evening's diners. We see him looking surprised in the trailer after witnessing something that surely wasn't on the menu, nor in his plans. He also seems more than ready to get out of there. Bryce is one more guest at the table, who is sung happy birthday as a joke by his friends. From the looks of the scene, his facial expression, and the blood on his face and the chef's clothes, it seems that the prank didn't go as expected. No doubt, it would have been an unforgettable birthday. Arturo Castro, who plays Soren, is best known for his work in Narcos and Flipped. The actor's recent appearances include an episode of Netflix’s Entergalactic. Rob Yang plays Bryce and is a well-known actor, popular for his roles on TV shows such as Succession, The Resident, and most recently, Rabbit Hole. Mark St. Cyr, who plays Dave, has recently appeared in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Apple TV+'s Palmer.

Other cast members appearing in the movie include Aimee Carrero as Felicity, Adam Aalderks as Jeremy, Christina Brucato as Katherine, and Rachel Trautmann as one of the chefs in Slowik's kitchen.