Bon Appétit! Searchlight Pictures has just announced that their bitingly delicious satirical thriller The Menu, is coming to digital, Blu-ray, and DVD early next year. The film, which will serve as the perfect offering for the sometimes grueling holiday season, is set for a digital release on January 3, 2023, and a Blu-ray and DVD release later that month on January 17.

The Menu tells the story of a young couple, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travel to a coastal island to eat at an absurdly exclusive restaurant where the chef, played by Ralph Fiennes, has prepared an incredibly lavish menu, with some pretty shocking and horrific surprises. Along with the young foodie couple, several other wealthy and absurd guests join them on the island, showing off the most ridiculous aspects of high-end restaurant culture.

The film was released in theaters on November 18, 2022, Searchlight's widest release to date. The film received middling to positive reviews from critics, who generally praised the film's social commentary and acidic wit. In addition to Taylor-Joy, Fiennes, and Hoult, the film also stars Hong Chau as Elsa, Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom, Reed Birney as Richard Liebbrandt, Judith Light as Anne Liebbrandt, and John Leguizamo.

The film was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and is based on a story by Tracy. The new digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release will include several featurettes including 'Open Kitchen: A Look Inside The Menu', 'First Course', n which director Mark Mylod dives into the work of crafting The Menu, 'Second Course', which examine the meticulous details behind production design, and 'Dessert', which delves into the s'mores portion of the movie with the film's costume designer Amy Westcott. The release will also include deleted scenes from the film.

The Menu was produced by Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Will Ferrell. McKay is widely known for his work on the hit HBO series Succession and Netflix's Don't Look Up. However, he, like Ferrell who is a frequent McKay collaborator, is also known for his slapstick origins. McKay wrote and directed films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers.

The Menu will be released digitally on January 3, 2023. The film will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD later that month on January 17, 2023. Special features will vary by retailer. Until the film's digital, Blu-ray and DVD release, you can watch the film's trailer below.