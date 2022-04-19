Anya Taylor-Joy has quickly become one of Hollywood's most popular stars since she traumatized genre fans everywhere in The Witch back in 2015. While fans eagerly wait to see her in The Northman later this week, the actress’ next 2022 project just got a release date and a first look image. Taylor-Joy’s upcoming dark comedy, The Menu, is releasing in theaters on November 18. Just in time for your Thanksgiving feast.

The story for the film is about “a couple (Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.” Not much else is known about the plot, but the new image sees Taylor-Joy and Fiennes in a kitchen of sorts with Taylor-Joy having a surprised look on her face. The film is being pegged as a dark comedy thriller, so the context for the surprise on her face is still a mystery.

The film is directed by Mark Mylod and was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The Menu is also being produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch. Even though McKay is only a producer, if it is anything like his other dark comedies like Vice and Don’t Look Up, fans are in for a real treat with this film.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Northman’ Review: Robert Eggers’ Expansive and Haunting Viking Epic Might Be His Best Film Yet

However, anything with Taylor-Joy at this point is must-watch content. In her career, Taylor-Joy has appeared in so many memorable genre films like the previously mentioned The Witch, Split, Emma, and Last Night in Soho. Also, her films Thoroughbreds and The New Mutants are criminally underrated. That being said, general audiences will know her from the hit Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit where she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Chess player Beth Harmon.

It is definitely going to be exciting to see Taylor-Joy play off of Hoult and the incredibly talented Fiennes, but the surrounding cast is top-notch as well. The Menu also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan, and John Leguizamo.

There is a lot of intriguing mystery to this film and, given the “shocking surprises” being teased, there might be some horror icing on top of this dark comedy’s cake. Taylor-Joy has been in a few really twisted films, so anything is possible with The Menu. Now that we have a release date and our first look, we should have the first trailer for this film soon to whet our appetites. Until then, you can view the new image down below and see Taylor-Joy in The Northman this weekend.

The Menu comes to theaters on November 18, 2022.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Rewatched 'Star Wars' to Prepare

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (372 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick