The meal might not be ready yet, but it's time for the first appetizer! Searchlight Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming film, The Menu, giving audiences a new look at the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring dark-comedy thriller. The film is set to release in theaters on November 18, 2022.

The plot of the film follows Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, a couple who travel to an island to eat at a highly exclusive and lavish restaurant. The chef (Ralph Fiennes) that is preparing the meals, however, includes some "shocking surprises" on the menu. Further details for the plot are being kept under wraps, but with this new trailer, we can glean a few new details about the upcoming film such as the fact that this retreat is not all that it seems, and the patrons here have varying degrees of understanding about what exactly they're getting into. "We're eating the ocean," one woman says, but is that all they're eating?

The trailer shows off the unsettling, cult-like atmosphere of the new film directed by Mark Mylod. From the unsettling score to Taylor Joy's very clear discomfort, it's clear from the very beginning that this is no ordinary restaurant. The unnerving chef (Fiennes), immediately has some attendees captured under his spell, but Taylor-Joy plays the point of view of the everyman, spinning further and further into hysteria at the acts committed in front of her.

The Menu is directed by Mylod, who is known for his work on both Succession and Entourage, and was written by The Onion alums Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, the latter of the two having previously worked with Mylod on Succession. The film is also being produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries. Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas as well as director of film development, Zahra Phillips, oversee the film for Searchlight. In addition to Taylor-Joy, the film also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan, and John Leguizamo.

The Menu is set to arrive in theaters on November 18, 2022. You can watch the brand new trailer and read the official synopsis of the film down below.

A couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

