Anya Taylor-Joy will always be known for her Emmy-nominated role in The Queen's Gambit, the Netflix original coming-of-age epic, but three years ago she teamed up with two major stars for a psychological thriller that's climbing streaming charts. Taylor-Joy features alongside Nicholas Hoult (Superman) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) in The Menu, the 2022 dark comedy that recently began streaming on Netflix and has jumped to #1 on the streamer's most popular movies charts. The Menu follows a young couple who travel to a remote island for an exclusive eating experience, only to find the chef has more in store for them than just dinner. The Menu earned scores of 88% from critics and 76% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed $79 million at the box office against a $35 million budget.

Seth Reiss and WIll Tracy wrote the script for The Menu, and Mark Mylod directed the film. Mylod is best known for his work on Succession, the hit HBO original drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, where he directed 16 episodes, but he also worked with HBO a few years ago to direct an episode of The Last of Us, the video game adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Mylod is also famous for his work directing six episodes of Game of Thrones, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novel that was such a success it has spawned multiple spin-off shows. Mylod has also been tapped to direct the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series in the works at HBO, and Francesca Gardiner will serve as the showrunner for the series.

What’s Next for the Stars of ‘The Menu’?

Anya Taylor-Joy will next be seen in The Gorge, the upcoming horror thriller that also stars Miles Teller and is releasing on February 14, and she's been set to star opposite Chris Evans and Salma Hayek in Sacrifice by Romain Gavras. Hoult will be seen later this year playing the feature villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman, which is flying into theaters on July 11, and he'll feature alongside Melissa Barrera in The One. Ralph Fiennes has next been set to star with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 28 Years Later, and he'll team up with Elizabeth Debikcki for Farnsworth House from writer/director Richard Press.

The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult and was directed by Mark Mylod.