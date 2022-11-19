Hoult also talks about working with Anya Taylor-Joy and the backstory he came up with for his character.

In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.

In his interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Hoult dissects the finer qualities of his character and shares his own personal backstory for him. Hoult also lauds co-stars John Leguizamo and Aimee Carrero for their improvisational skills on set, discusses what it was like to share scenes with Taylor-Joy, reveals his most controversial food opinion, and teases what he’s most excited to experience when filming Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake.

PERRI NEMIROFF: To tease what Tyler is about for people who haven't seen The Menu just yet, can you tell me what your favorite and least favorite quality of his is? A part of him that maybe you admire a little and then also something about him that people should keep an eye out for as things get crazier and crazier in the film?

NICHOLAS HOULT: That's a tricky one because the things that I admire and hate about him are so close together and entwined. The tragic elements of him are his desperation to be accepted and how uncomfortable he is in his skin, and just to kind of feel wanted, I suppose. And then there's this real pretentious kind of know-it-all mansplain-y side of him that's kind of horrific as well. So there's lots of fun to be had. I guess one of the things that is kind of endearing about him is his passion and love of food.

This set basically sounds like the ultimate acting masterclass to me with the way you shot the film. Is there anything that you saw a Menu co-star do that either wowed you or made you think, ‘I’ve got to back-pocket that technique and try it on my next movie?’

HOULT: I don't know if there were technique things, but I loved watching John Leguizamo and Aimee Carrero’s takes because their improvisational skills were so impressive and so funny. It was like they had just been unleashed on a scene, and the originality of what they were coming up with and the dynamic between those characters was really, really fun. But each table had so many wonderful elements and brilliant actors that it really was a joy when you knew that the camera wasn't on you and you could just purely watch and enjoy what was happening.

I’ve got to ask specifically about Anya now because you two share quite the dynamic in the film. What’s something about her that you appreciated as a scene partner that maybe even brought something out of your own performance you wouldn't have been able to access without her?

HOULT: Anya’s such an incredible actress in terms of her authenticity in every moment, but also being very open and giving to you as a scene partner. So you kind of get this ability to try things and run with things and feel completely like you're in the moment together. I think one of the really fun things about our dynamic in this relationship in the film is that we have, for all intents and purposes, a surface level of this relationship that you watch as the audience and you kind of think that perhaps they're a normal couple and then there's gradual little hints and clues as you go that perhaps things are not what they seem, and that was really fun for us to play because it's kind of, how much of a hint can you give the audience while still keeping it in the right realm? And then also, for Anya’s character, she's giving a performance within a performance of who she is, so it was really fun to watch the veil occasionally drop for a split second and then appear again. That was just an incredible thing to witness.

Going back to the improv for a moment, is there any example you can remember of another actor who threw an unexpected curveball at you and you had to run with it and a scene turned out better off for it?

HOULT: I think one of the key moments that was always fun is there's a beat in the film later on for my character when Ralph whispers in my ear. And Ralph was always whispering something different. I won't say what they were, but it was always exciting because there was always an anticipation from my side of things of what he was gonna say and how that would affect me, so that was a fun moment.

I’ve got some very silly, random food questions for you. First one on my little list here, what's your most controversial food opinion?

HOULT: I don't know if this is controversial, I just don't like aniseed flavors and licorice and stuff. So take that and, yeah, do what you want with it.

If that's controversial, I'm with you on that.

HOULT: I don't care what people think of me. I don't like licorice!

What food do you have the most of at home right now?

HOULT: What food do I have the most of right now? You know what? Bread.

That's the right answer! There’s a certain scene in this movie that felt like it was speaking directly to me and it stressed me out.

You can only use one condiment for the rest of your life. Which condiment do you pick and why?

HOULT: This is very difficult because I do like condiments. You know what? I've recently been putting a lot of Japanese barbecue sauce on things and I'm happy about it and I'm excited about where it's taking my life.

Can you name a kitchen appliance that you own, but have no idea how to use?

HOULT: No, I think all the things I’ve got I know how to use. I don't really have that many crazy appliances though.

That question was more for me who knows how to use next to nothing in the kitchen. This last one is more character specific. What do you think Tyler's favorite food is that he would be embarrassed to admit to Chef Slowik?

HOULT: Well, you know what? I think that's interesting because actually, I think the thing with Chef Slowik that takes him back to his happiest moment is this idea of just creating a great cheeseburger. And I’m sure there's something with Tyler as well, but he's probably someone who suppresses painful childhood stories, and I had this whole idea with him that he was actually probably punished somewhat with food by his parents at certain points, and has then grown to love it again. So there's probably some emotional qualities of his childhood that are wrapped up with things.

Before they kick me out of here I have to ask one question about Nosferatu. I've been looking forward to that movie for a long time and I was revisiting an interview I had done with Robert [Eggers] back in 2016 when The Witch first came out and when I asked him about it, he flat out said that that movie is a masterpiece and that it doesn't really need to be redone. Now that you're actually gearing up to make it, what is it about his script that's convinced you that, yes, this movie is worth revisiting right now?

HOULT: I am a fan of the original, but I think knowing Robert’s work and knowing that he's wanted to make this film and tell this story — I think he's been obsessed with it since he was about eight years old, he told me. So when it means that much to him personally and knowing what he's created with The Northman, The Lighthouse, and The Witch, I'm like, his version of that story is something that I, as a fan, would be excited to see, so to get to go make it with him is something I'm really looking forward to.

Did Anya give you any advice for working on a Robert Eggers set?

HOULT: You know what? She said it was the most incredible thing because he demands a lot of you, but that he's also capable of pulling those things out of you as a performer. At the end of the day, when you go home, you feel very satisfied and the fact that you've hopefully given something special. And there's nothing worse than finishing a day and going home and [have] that little niggling feeling of like, ‘Could I have done something better? Could I have brought more to that?’ So, I'm looking forward to him really pushing me and demanding a lot.

