Searchlight Pictures is giving their Twitter followers something to chew over today with a new poster for The Menu. Simmering and about to be served on November 18, the star-studded horror comedy boasts a killer lineup of talent including the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

In today’s image, fans can feast their eyes on the leading players and several ensemble members as Tyler (Hoult) prepares to taste one of the delicacies presented to him by Fiennes’ Chef Slowik. While many of the characters stare forward, including Tyler’s girlfriend Margot (Taylor-Joy), Tyler is completely immersed in the dining experience, no doubt taking in all the sights and smells of his dinner. Behind the seated couple, Chef Slowik stands ominously with his hands clasped ready to be praised for the experience he’s created through his culinary skills. At the top, the poster reads, “Painstakingly Prepared. Brilliantly Executed.” alluding to the horror aspect of the upcoming flick.

In The Menu, Taylor-Joy and Hoult star as a couple who vacation to a remote island in order to reach one of the most talked about and exclusive restaurants: Hawthorne. At the head of it all is celebrity chef Slowik who takes his craft very seriously, preparing intricate and unforgettable plates for his guests. As the film plays out, it seems diners are biting off a bit more than they bargained for when things take a sinister twist.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Taking a stab at foodie culture and those who spend a fortune on extravagant meals, The Menu is preparing to make its debut at this year’s Fantastic Fest which will be held in Austin, Texas at South Lamar’s Alamo Drafthouse from September 22 to September 29. There, it will appear alongside several other highly anticipated titles including the Colin Farrell led drama The Banshees of Inisherin, Shudder’s Blood Relatives, and A24’s murder mystery Medusa Deluxe.

Helmed by Mark Mylod, who has been on a feature filmmaking hiatus since 2011’s What’s Your Number, The Menu’s screenplay was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Both writers have been known to give readers a laugh or two through their work at the satirical news site, The Onion. The film will mark a reunion for Mylod and Tracy who previously teamed up to write for HBO’s Succession. Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce.

You can feast your eyes on the poster below and get your order ready for when The Menu hits theaters on November 18.