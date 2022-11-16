Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.

Directed by Mark Mylod, whose portfolio extends from several episodes of Game of Thrones to Succession, and with killer writing by Succession’s very own Will Tracy and Seth Reiss from Late Night with Seth Meyers, you can expect a natural, original screenplay that is equal parts suspense and satirical comedy. Here’s how you can catch The Menu.

What Is The Menu About?

Here is the official synopsis for The Menu:

A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Will The Menu Be Released in Theaters?

Absolutely! The Menu has been planned for showings in theaters, releasing nationwide on November 18, 2022. Before its theatrical release, The Menu premiered on September 10, 2022, at the Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a US premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Is The Menu Streaming Online?

At the moment, no. There is currently no word on whether The Menu will be available on streaming platforms. However, stay tuned for future updates!

Watch the Trailer For The Menu

The trailer introduces a young couple, Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), an enthusiastic foodie, and Margot (Anya-Taylor Joy), who are on their way by yacht to an exclusive restaurant called Hawthorne. This, however, is no ordinary fine dining establishment. Located on an uncharted island, the destination restaurant only accepts a limited number of customers and charges $1,250 per person. Anyone who considers themselves a culinary connoisseur will find this restaurant to be quite the dining experience, serving only the finest in molecular gastronomy.

The cynical Margot is both perplexed and amused by her boyfriend's enthusiasm for these dishes, which, to be honest, don't look particularly appetizing at first glance. Despite her natural skepticism, she goes along with Tyler’s excitement. The scene shifts to Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), whose eerie, intimidating presence gives new meaning to the phrase "hell's kitchen." Things take a bizarre turn in the middle of dinner, with restaurant employees shooting, tasing, and stabbing their customers. But this is no coincidence. Everything, from the menu to the guest list, has been meticulously planned for a night of treats and terror, and leaving the island is not an option.

Who’s In the Cast of The Menu?

Academy Award-winning actor Ralph Fiennes plays Chef Slowik, the culinary genius with dangerous plans up his sleeve. The English actor is an icon of the film industry and has starred in numerous movies ranging from the Steven Spielberg drama Schindler’s List to the stunningly quirky The Grand Budapest Hotel. His roles have earned him multiple prestigious awards, including the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Going head to head with Chef Slowik is the headstrong Margot, played by none other than Anya Taylor-Joy. You may have seen her playing the baddie Gina in the final two seasons of Peaky Blinders or the vengeful ghostly apparition Sandie in Last Night in Soho. But Taylor-Joy is most recognizable for her groundbreaking role as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. She is set to star as the title character in the upcoming Furiosa movie, a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Tyler, one of the few people who actually enjoys the over-priced dining experience at the Hawthorne and who seems to be under the impression that the restaurant’s bloody shenanigans are just theatrics. Interested in acting since a young age, Hoult gained recognition for playing the bad boy protagonist Tony Stonem in Skins. He’s gone on to take bigger roles in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class. Hoult has been nominated for a BAFTA Film Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

The Menu also features an equally talented supporting cast. Hong Chau, who’s recently played a supporting role in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama The Whale, takes on the role of Elsa. Tony Award-winning actress Janet McTeer, whom you may have seen in Tumbleweeds, plays Anne. Encanto’s very own John Leguizamo stars as an unnamed movie star, while Reed Birney from the play The Humans stars as Richard. Other notable names include Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, Rebecca Koon, and Peter Grosz. Featuring a roster of accomplished actors and actresses, The Menu's cast list is as delicious as it gets.

More Black Comedy Movies Like The Menu That You Can Watch Now

Knives Out: just after his 85th birthday, the rich and famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his house under mysterious circumstances. The ultra debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called in to investigate, and the private detective goes through the motives of Harlan’s dysfunctional family and his faithful assistant Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) to reveal the truth behind the writer’s death.

Get Out: In Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) decide to visit her family for the weekend. Upon arrival at the household, Chris is slightly nervous around Rose’s family, who are a bit too accommodating as they try to accept their daughter’s interracial relationship. It’s only a matter of time, however, until Chris realizes a disturbing chain of events awaits him.

Nope: Another Jordan Peele film, Nope follows ranch-owning siblings OJ (Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) as they investigate the random unidentified objects that are falling from the sky, some of which caused their father’s untimely death. Joined by tech salesman Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentarian Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott), they try their hands at getting video evidence of the mysterious phenomenon without getting themselves killed.