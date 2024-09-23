The Menu, the 2022 dark comedy thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes has landed in Prime Video's top 10, proving that more and more people are starting to discover this succulent meal of a film. Set in an exclusive, remote island restaurant, The Menu follows a young couple, Margot (Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), who join an elite group of diners to experience a once-in-a-lifetime meal prepared by world-renowned chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes). However, what starts as an evening of gastronomic gallivanting, then delectable depravity quickly turns sinister as the chef’s meticulously crafted courses end up revealing a far more twisted plan by the chef whose desire to provide for his customers has dwindled over the years, leading to a deadly sense of apathy.

The film is directed by Mark Mylod, best known for his work directing Entourage, and Game of Thrones, and as the director and executive producer of HBO's acclaimed series Succession. Mylod will also soon be directing HBO's Harry Potter television adaptation, too. The Menu also stars the likes of Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

Is 'The Menu' Worth Seeing?

Collider's Chase Hutchinson was unimpressed by the film, although he was a rare dissenting voice, going by the film's terrific Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. He wrote:

"For every moment of tension, it seems just on the edge of tipping us into, there is one that feels more constrained and haphazard. In one of the many scenes where the story grinds to a halt, Slowik has a conversation with Margot alone where he attempts to spell some things out. He even desperately tries to tell her that nothing happening here is arbitrary, a line that feels like it could just have easily been the film trying to convince itself of its significance. While Fiennes is able to bring an appropriate sense of menace with just a single stare, it feels like a repeat of his film The Forgiven from earlier this year. Both that and now this one try to coast off his performance while gesturing at a more grand vision. What makes this most recent work more perplexing is just how much it aimlessly wanders without any driving force or direction. For all the promise of its main cast and sturdy thriller premise, The Menu is a work that seems destined to slip from your mind."

For those with a more discerning palate, however, The Menu can be sampled as your evening's entrée on Prime Video. Bon appetit!

