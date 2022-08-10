Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for The Menu, an upcoming dark-comedy thriller that will take us to dine in a hellish restaurant. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple invited to eat at a very selective restaurant, The Menu will turn a dream vacation into a nightmare as soon as Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) decides to be creative with his cooking.

The trailer introduces us to Tyler (Hoult) and Margot (Taylor-Joy) as they get invited to spend the evening on a secluded island, where the world’s most fancy and mysterious restaurant is based. Tyler is a complete food snob and can’t wait to taste every delicacy Chef Slowik prepares for his special guests. Margot, however, is not very excited about the experience and only agrees to go to the restaurant because she knows it will please Tyler.

Everyone has a unique taste, but despite their palate, all the guests will have to fight to get out of the island alive when Chef Slowik reveals he has been cooking some dangerous dishes. The new trailer refrains from revealing Chef Slowik’s goals and what he intends to do with his guests. However, we get to see some shocking images of people running in the woods by night, guests being cut down by restaurant staff, and dead bodies covered in blood and guts. If we had to guess, we would say it’s not only animals that are served on the island.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Menu is directed by Mark Mylod, his first feature film since 2011's What's Your Number. The director also worked on hit TV shows such as Shameless, Game of Thrones, and Succession. The script was penned by The Onion alums Seth Reiss and Will Tracy – Tracy has previously worked with Mylod in Succesion. The film is being produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries. Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, as well as director of film development Zahra Phillips, oversee the film for Searchlight.

The Menu’s cast also includes Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan, and John Leguizamo.

The Menu comes to theaters on November 18. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below.