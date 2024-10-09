The Christmas bells are ringing at Netflix. On November 20, the streamer will gift viewers a new romcom starring Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson. In The Merry Gentlemen, Robertson and Murray save Christmas and a performing venue when Robertson's character, Ashley, returns from the big city and learns that her small town is in trouble. Per the official logline below, she enlists several hunks to form a dancing group to save a cherished venue.

"To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue."

The first-look images from the film tee up a Christmas film like no other as the group gets down to dancing and grinding. Several ripped men, led by Michael Murray's Luke, burst moves inside the Rythm Room, hoping they generate enough heat to keep the party going for more years. Luke works as a contractor, but one can't tell when the shirt comes off and moves come out. “We got to change things up a little bit and push the envelope," Michael Murray said of playing the character while speaking to Tudum. The images also tease romance as Luke and Ashley get close and cozy. Robertson added,

“When I read the script, I was like, ‘This is my kind of Christmas movie!' I didn’t even have to do any of the burlesque. I get to just watch a bunch of very talented dudes do it.”

Who Is Behind 'The Merry Gentlemen'?

Close

The Merry Gentlemen is directed by Peter Sullivan from a script by Marla Sokoloff. The cast consists of Robertson as Ashley, Michael Murray as Luke, Sokoloff as Marie, Beth Broderick, as Lily, Michael Gross as Stan, Maxwell Caulfield as Danny, Hector David Jr. as Ricky, Colt Prattes as Troy, and Marc Anthony Samuel as Roger.

The vibrant-looking film features typical Christmas regalia, from lighting to the costumes. “The costumes are the highlight for me. So many fun themes and moments. I can’t wait [for everyone] to see it all come together!” Sokoloff said of the film's theme. Cowboy culture is also present in it, which Robertson appreciated. “I have a certain affection for the cowboys — I’m Southern. The hats, the boots. There’s so much you can work with!” she said.

The Merry Gentlemen debuts on Netflix on November 20 as part of the streamer's 2024 holiday slate, which includes films like Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret, Christina Milian's Meet Me Next Christmas, and Lacey Chabert's Hot Frosty.

