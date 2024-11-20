Netflix rang in the holiday festivities early this year, with original Christmas content landing on the platform from the first week of November onwards. Following a similar tone as Hallmark's wintry rom-coms, Netflix's latest releases Meet Me Next Christmas and Hot Frosty reached the streaming service's Top 10 right away, showing that audiences are ready to indulge in comfort watches that are formulaic but enjoyable. The next title on cue, The Merry Gentlemen, is just as cheezy as the aforementioned. Yet, its predictability is exactly what we crave from a love story set against the backdrop of a Christmas tree. Led by early-aughts heartthrob Chad Michael Murray, Peter Sullivan's new film touches on all the clichés of an end-of-the-year romance, adding a little spiciness into the mix.

What Is 'The Merry Gentlemen' About?

Before following through with the hometown shenanigans we know all too well, The Merry Gentlemen starts off in New York, where Ashley (Britt Robertson) leads a Broadway production called The Jingle Belles. After being called to her boss' office post-performance, the protagonist finds out that she is being replaced by a new dancer who is expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the staple holiday show. Upset about losing her dream job, Ashley packs her bags and heads to Sycamore Creek to spend the festivities with her family for the first time in years. Upon arrival, she is surprised to see that the local venue that her parents own is barely getting by. With leaks everywhere and no profit, the Rhythm Room is about to get shut down, unless a Christmas miracle happens!

Determined to restore the bar's popularity, Ashley comes up with an idea for an all-male revue, hoping that handsome men with their shirts off will bump up the clientele. Among the amateur dancers she enlists for the production is Luke (Murray), a kind contractor who often drops by to do repairs. With barely any time to perfect the sexy, Christmas-themed act, Ashley relies on Luke and others to rehearse and perfect the routine. As one would imagine, the show becomes a hit, and amid the hype, sparks fly between the choreographer and her protégé.

Britt Robertson Pulls You In as the Jolly Romantic Lead

Although the immediate draw might be Murray putting on a show with his six-pack on display, it is Robertson who locks you in. The actress is no stranger to playing the romantic lead, having been in several rom-coms throughout her career, including The First Time and Nicholas Sparks' book-to-screen adaptation The Longest Ride. Yet, having her back on a sappy project like this just makes us wonder why she isn't one of Netflix's regulars like Vanessa Hudgens and Lindsay Lohan. Robertson makes Ashley funny and personable, allowing audiences to disregard how quickly she is able to get the revue up and running. The nonchalant presence that she brings to the screen is ideal for a holiday romp, which is bare of twists and turns but filled with Christmastime cheeriness.

Robertson and Murray gel well in their scenes together, following the typical enemies-to-lovers framework. As soon as Ashley returns to her hometown, her entire family basically throws her into Luke's arms, believing they would be a perfect match. Much like any predictable rom-com, they do eventually get together after their initial banter. Every moment leading up to their romance is filled with the most overused phrases — "It is not performing that is important, it is who you perform to" — and scenarios. From locking eyes for a little too long during a dance rehearsal to having a surface-level heart-to-heart conversation under the mistletoe, all of their scenes are cookie-cutter versions of everything that we have already seen in Hallmark titles. Nevertheless, their chemistry makes up for the plot's lack of originality and the speedy build-up to their bond.

'The Merry Gentlemen' Never Steps Into Overly Sensual Territory

What sets The Merry Gentlemen apart from other holiday productions is that it reveals a little more skin. After all, Ashley is putting together a show that relies on men stripping to attract the attention of locals, yearning for a fix of cheeky entertainment. Although the marketing for the film might've led many to believe that it would be a Christmas-themed Magic Mike, families can rest assured that the project is tame. As the dancers take the stage at the Rhythm Room to raise funds for the venue, their act is so hilarious that it doesn't ever overstep the line of becoming overly sensual. That is in part due to Marla Sokoloff's script, which utilizes the same old holiday gimmicks, with hints of sexiness here and there. The screenwriter also stars in the film as Ashley's sister Marie, who inspires her to come up with the show in the first place.

For those longing for more merriness in the lead-up to December's celebrations, this Netflix original is the go-to amusement to keep you company. It features a predictable love story with two charming leads, spicy but comical all-male performances, and a fast-paced plot that will pass you by. Beware, this isn't a groundbreaking watch by any means. It is just another cozy title to keep you in high spirits while you sip hot chocolate and control the urge to unwrap presents before Christmas Day.

The Merry Gentlemen arrives on Netflix on November 20.

