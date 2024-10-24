As the weather outside turns frightful, Chad Michael Murray will turn up the heat on Netflix with The Merry Gentlemen. The spicy new holiday rom-com will hit the streaming platform this November, and a new trailer gives just a taste of the hip-thrusting and grinding ahead, all in the name of saving Christmas for a local performing venue. Murray plays the "kind, confident, and slightly sarcastic" contractor Luke, who's drawn into a plan to hold an all-male revue to revitalize the Rhythm Room, owned by Britt Robertson's former big-city dancer Ashley. They'll have to pull out all the stops to entice customers back in the doors and pay the bills before being shut down for good.

The trailer wastes no time teasing "something truly special" as Luke takes the stage and strips it down with his fellow dancers. Ashley's vision, however, requires a bit of convincing before it comes to fruition. Christmas at the Rhythm Room used to be an annual tradition for much of the town, but with fewer people interested in the performances and the building itself falling apart, she believes they need to get a bit spicy to draw renewed attention. Initially, Luke is plenty hesitant to take his shirt off and then some in front of a crowd, but Ashley's background in dance assures that the Merry Gentlemen will be a little more than just burlesque. They only have until Christmas to get a performance together and raise enough money to save the venue from closing down. Judging by the raucous crowds, the group has no trouble drawing an audience as they go from amateurs to holly jolly Chippendales.

The Merry Gentlemen also promises plenty of romance, something hinted at in the trailer in brief moments of chemistry between Murray and Robertson. The One Tree Hill star assures that the film experiments with the typical facets of the genre rather than simply following the typical holiday rom-com formula. He told Tudum, "We got to change things up a little bit and push the envelope. We take a lot of the tropes that have been created for this particular genre and poke fun at them in such a tasteful way.”

Who Was Involved in Making 'The Merry Gentlemen'?

Murray and Robertson star opposite Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel in The Merry Gentlemen. Sokoloff pulls double duty for the film, also penning the screenplay. At the helm of the project is Peter Sullivan, who has previously teamed up with Netflix for Fatal Affair and Secret Obsession. He's a perfect fit to join the streaming platform's Christmas slate this year, with previous experience spreading the holiday cheer with Hallmark films like Christmas Under Wraps, Broadcasting Christmas, and 12 Gifts of Christmas among others.

The Merry Gentlemen streams on Netflix on November 20. Check out the trailer in the player above.

The Merry Gentlemen Release Date November 20, 2024 Director Peter Sullivan Cast Britt Robertson , Chad Michael Murray , marla sokoloff , Beth Broderick , Michael Gross , Maxwell Caulfield , Hector David Jr. , Colt Prattes , Marc Anthony Samuel Main Genre Holiday Writers marla sokoloff

