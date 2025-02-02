In 2001, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts were arguably at the peak of their powers as movie stars, as both starred in the illustrious Ocean's Eleven ensemble, and the latter won an Academy Award. James Gandolfini won his first Emmy Award playing the character that defined prestige television for the next 20 years in Tony Soprano of The Sopranos on HBO. In just a few years, Gore Verbinski would become one of the hottest names in Hollywood after turning a theme park ride into a cultural sensation in Pirates of the Caribbean. To the surprise of many, these four teamed up for a crime comedy/road-trip drama, The Mexican, that looked like a slam dunk on paper but ultimately failed to wow the masses. On a second look, however, Verbinski's curious, unconventional film is a humorous and thoughtful exploration of identity, legend-making, and learning how to settle down.

'The Mexican' Is an Off-Kilter Crime Caper and Road-Trip Dramedy

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

With its non-Hispanic principal cast, one might suspect that The Mexican will register as deeply problematic, but instead, the title refers to an eponymous antique pistol that has become the source of outrageous mythmaking in the criminal underworld. Jerry Welbach (Pitt), a low-level bagman working off debts to a mob boss, Arnold Margolese (Gene Hackman in a one-scene performance), is sent on "one last job" to retrieve the Mexican for Margolese, who covets the gun. This causes a stir with his girlfriend, Sam Barzel (Roberts), who leaves him and moves to Las Vegas. Along the way, she is held hostage by a mysterious but pragmatic hitman, Leroy (Gandolfini), hired to ensure that the ne'er-do-well Jerry obtains the gun.

The concept teases a fun movie star caper with a tight high concept, but The Mexican proved to be far more cerebral and shaggy in its pacing than anyone imagined. Although it was a big hit at the box office, critics were heavily mixed about the final product, particularly its awkward pacing. The most subversive element of the film, one that would likely upset the casual moviegoer, is that Pitt and Roberts are separated for most of the runtime, with Jerry forced to fend for himself like a fish out of water in Mexico. On the flip side, Sam is not really in peril as a hostage, as she and Leroy engage in intimate conversations about general life problems, the most pressing being Leroy's repressed homosexuality. Roberts, who seamlessly stripped down her glamorous stardom, and Gandolfini, utilizing Tony Soprano's blend of menace and charm, thrive together as a mismatched pair, with each actor displaying infectious vulnerability as figures on the periphery of the criminal world.

'The Mexican' Subverts Its Movie Star Showcase for a Cerebral Look at Life