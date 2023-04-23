There are so many qualities about Michael J. Fox that have established him as a timeless talent. From the beginning of his career, he has always displayed such determination. While he was filming Family Ties, he was also shooting Back to the Future at night. Though his charm never wavers, his many unforgettable roles prove that he is versatile. His boyish goofiness as Marty McFly is a far cry from his performance as a distraught drug addict in Bright Lights, Big City, or an uptight, dedicated deputy mayor on Spin City. Fox endears an audience regardless of where or for how long he appears on screen, which is why his final leading role on 2013’s The Michael J. Fox Show was the perfect send-off for the decorated actor.

The Michael J. Fox Show was the third and final network sitcom of Fox’s career, and it arrived on NBC’s doorstep after Fox had been semi-retired for over a decade. Spin City gave him a wonderfully heartfelt goodbye during its fourth season before replacing the character of Mike Flaherty with Charlie Sheen's Charlie Crawford. This early departure was, of course, due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease which began to affect Fox at the tender age of thirty, the symptoms making it nearly impossible for him to continue. In the years that followed, however, we were delighted to witness brief but triumphant returns to television in guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Wife. Parkinson’s was incorporated into these characters in a way that defied expectations — Fox enjoyed subverting stereotypes by playing the occasional jerk. Larry David getting sprayed with an “accidentally” shaken soda comes to mind.

Fox’s Return to Work Is Reflected in His Character on 'The Michael J. Fox Show'

When Fox returns to TV as Mike Henry in The Michael J. Fox Show, the approach to how a beloved personality confronts a debilitating disease is much more honest. Mike is a New York City news anchor who steps away from his post because of the constant interference of his Parkinson’s symptoms. One would think it would be difficult to poke fun at the personal struggles clearly on full display here. However, the sight of Fox reluctantly rolling out of frame during a news segment because he can’t control his office chair signals to us that creators Will Gluck and Sam Laybourne know exactly what they’re doing to strike that delicate balance. At home, Mike is not exactly relaxing and enjoying retirement. He is hyper-focused on his wife and children. In the pilot, he fusses over a lack of family mealtime connection — something that we have seen before in family comedies — but Fox’s personal and perfected brand of earnestness gives it a unique sweetness. At their wit's end, his family all but forces him to return to work. Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt is unflappable and hilarious as Fox’s wife, Annie. She keeps the family in good spirits as they navigate changes while keeping everyone grounded. Her warmth and acceptance of Mike’s personal and professional challenges remind us that while illness can occupy a lot of space in a marriage, it does not define or limit it.

This family comedy was a wonderful lighthearted weeknight watch that showcases all of Fox’s best qualities. It channels his optimism and persistence into a character we want to root for with an admirable, yet simple goal. Following Mike Henry on this journey felt like an intimate glimpse into Fox’s heart and mind — it was a joy to watch him open up to us through this character. He put all of his cards on the table for us to see, and that’s commendable. This is where we see the departure from Fox’s previous appearances as characters with devious intentions. When Mike Henry returns to the newsroom, he doesn’t want his illness to be exploited to boost ratings — he wants to return to work because he misses it. He realizes not everyone may be on the same page when he sees a sappy montage commemorating his bravery.

'The Michael J. Fox Show' Marks a Huge Achievement for Fox

Right off the bat, NBC ordered 22 episodes of The Michael J. Fox Show without ever having seen a pilot. Unsurprisingly, the leading man and author of a memoir entitled “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” had a positive outlook on his journey ahead. While shooting the series, he told Rolling Stone, “I just don’t tell myself that I can’t do it…I’m shocked at how much easier this is than I thought it would be.” While those around him doubted if he would be able to handle the demanding hours and workload, Fox simply stated, “No, I’m not sure I can, but I want to, and I have an opportunity to.” This unbridled confidence underscores the tone of the show. Fox carries his character as a man who is uncertain of what is to come, but is sure he can handle it. Mike Henry simply wants to get as much enjoyment out of his professional and family life as he can. While Fox’s experience with Parkinson’s is something many of us can’t imagine, those simple, blissful principles are surely something every viewer can strive to achieve.

'The Michael J. Fox Show' Had an Abrupt and Unconventional Ending

When the sitcom was prematurely pulled from NBC’s lineup, it was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with the 2014 Winter Olympics. With seven episodes still remaining and ready to air, it was unclear if they would ever be slotted into a new day and time after the Olympics had concluded. Episodes 16-22 ultimately never aired in the U.S. — they were only picked up by one network in Australia. One of the unaired episodes featured Christopher Lloyd as a guest star playing Annie’s eccentric new boss. While this sudden exit from television seems unfit for a legend such as Fox, he did not let it deter him from pursuing roles in the years to come. In 2018, Fox appeared in five episodes of Designated Survivor before officially retiring in 2020.

When Fox announced his long-anticipated return to television, expectations were incredibly high. It is such a shame that The Michael J. Fox Show received such dismal ratings throughout its short-lived season, but the general consensus among critics is that the issues with the series had nothing to do with Fox’s ability to perform as a leading man. The stars did not align for this series, but it still deserves its due appreciation for what it did manage to accomplish. Fox created this opportunity to connect with his audience in a big way with a very personal ode to his love of entertaining. His character was recognized and beloved by his community, and Mike felt an ever-present longing to return to a role where he could interact with them. To once again know and love Michael J. Fox for the lovable, sweet character he embodies made his show a very worthy final hurrah.

