High Potential star Kaitlin Olson is most known for her iconic performance as Dee Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She also gives a great performance as DJ on Hacks, playing alongside the incredible Jean Smart. But, one of her most interesting and hilarious performances was on a lesser-known show, the underrated 2017 Fox sitcom The Mick. Unfortunately, The Mick was cancelled after only two seasons, but while it was on, it was the wildest sitcom on network TV. It seems hard to believe now, because she fits in so perfectly to a network procedural on High Potential, but Olson admitted to Variety that when she first took the role in The Mick, she was nervous to do a network show after so much time in the cable world. But, from The Mick’s very first episode, she proved she had nothing to be nervous about.

On The Mick, Kaitlin Olson plays Mickey, a self-absorbed slacker who becomes the guardian of her sister’s spoiled children after her sister and brother-in-law are arrested. Sofia Black-D’Elia plays Sabrina Pemberton, Mickey’s teenage niece. They have an immediate rivalry that develops into a grudging mutual respect. Thomas Barbusca plays Chip Pemberton, the middle child of the Pemberton family, and Jack Stanton is adorable as her 6-year-old nephew Ben. For a sitcom that is oftentimes very edgy, it’s a delightfully classic setup.

'The Mick' Is Edgy for a Network Sitcom

The Mick pushes the limits of how cruel a sitcom can be. Ben is injured horribly in almost every episode and the season finale cliffhangers are brutal. In the pilot episode, Mickey secretly gives Sabrina tranquilizers, makes Ben swell up with allergies, gets Chip into a fight that gets his entire face bloodied, gets a neighbor tasered, is brutally attacked by an owl, and then cooks that owl and feeds it to her niece and nephews. The rest of the show more than lives up to the gauntlet thrown by the wild pilot.

Episodes of The Mick typically portray Mickey trying to help the kids, but coming up with a totally misguided plan. When she finds out Sabrina isn’t using any birth control with her boyfriend, she tries to trick Sabrina into thinking she’s pregnant. When she can’t find the right school for Ben, she tries dressing him up like a girl to get him into a private all-girls school. Kaitlin Olson is hilarious as she gives Mickey an energetic spark and a certainty that these terrible plans will work. She plays Mickey with the same kind of overconfidence that makes her so much fun to watch on High Potential, although, of course, on High Potential the confidence is much more warranted.

Like High Potential, The Mick shows off Olson’s ability to play off young actors. But, while the scenes she shares with Amirah J — who plays her daughter on High Potential — are more melancholy and tinged by the tragedy hanging over their heads, her scenes with young actors on The Mick have laugh-out-loud comedic chemistry. Sophia Black-D’Elia matches Olson’s sardonic style, while Thomas Barbusca is great at playing up how exasperated and disgusted Chip is by her.

'The Mick' Shows Off Kaitlin Olson's Talent

In a testament to how talented Kaitlin Olson is, Mickey is a distinct character from Dee Reynolds, even though the comedic situations on The Mick are similar to those on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She plays Mickey with a not-my-problem apathy that is a contrast to the high-strung, manic energy she has on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While Dee is ready to get worked up at the drop of a hat, no matter how much she wants to believe she’s cool, it takes more to get under Mickey’s skin. Some of the funniest scenes involve someone trying to get Mickey worked up, only for her to respond calmly. In one moment in the pilot, a security guard tells her he has a taser and Mickey simply responds, “I hope you brought two because mama’s got a real high tolerance.”

Mickey is also distinct from Morgan on High Potential. While High Potential gives Olson opportunities to hit more sad, reflective moments, Mickey bulldozes through family drama with more anger and exhaustion than sadness. When Ben tells her how much he misses his parents, instead of taking a quiet moment like Morgan might, Mickey decides they should play hooky and have fun. This is a big contrast to her scene in the pilot of High Potential when she sits down with a young girl whose mother is missing and truly actively listens and empathizes. Her performance on The Mick is a brasher performance than High Potential, but in its own way it still feels nuanced. Mickey may be rude and apathetic, but Kaitlin Olson still makes her feel like a real person.

Mickey certainly doesn’t have the underdog, easy-to-root-for charm of Morgan on High Potential. But, people who are open to enjoying less likable characters may come to love Mickey’s attempts at helping her spoiled niece and nephews. The slow bond this unlikely family forms over the course of the series is, under the brash surface, sweet. Now that more people are discovering Kaitlin Olson’s talents thanks to High Potential, it’s a great time to revisit her first foray into leading a network show. The Mick is a perfect show to binge in between waiting for new High Potential episodes; while Kaitlin Olson’s performance is very different, it’s just as strong.

The Mick Release Date January 1, 2017 Cast Kaitlin Olson , Sofia Black-D'Elia , Thomas Barbusca , Carla Jimenez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

The Mick is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

