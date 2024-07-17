The Big Picture The planned spin-off of The Middle focusing on Sue Heck would have followed her in a storyline set in Chicago before her marriage.

The cancelled spin-off had already been filmed, leaving the cast and fans disappointed and shocked by the decision.

Despite the cancelation, The Middle creators were excited about the spin-off's potential.

Back in 2019, a spin-off of the well-loved ABC sitcom The Middle was set to debut but, unfortunately, the network passed on the project, which has fans devastated to this day. Now, Eden Sher and Brock Ciarlelli, who portray Sue Heck and Brad respectively in the series, are letting fans in on what would have gone down in the follow-up, which once had the working title Sue Sue in the City and was to be centered on the socially awkward Sue.

Taking to Instagram, Sher reveals that the spin-off would have been set way before her marriage to next-door neighbor Sean, as seen at the end of The Middle’s 2018 finale. "It took place, like, three years in the future," she says. "She’s in her mid-20s, she’s graduated from college…. Basically, Sue goes to Chicago, tries to save a hotel, and the cast of characters was really good."

Later on, Sue finds herself at her "lowest point," which introduces Sue’s best friend Brad’s storyline as he comes "flying in on a taxi" to save the day. Ciarlelli elaborates, "So, we have our Brad-and-Sue stuff — you’re used to that — and then we danced in the streets of Chicago, and it started to snow. That’s how it ended. It was really cute."

The Cast Already Filmed 'The Middle' Spin-off Before Cancellation

The Middle, which aired on ABC from September 30, 2009, to May 22, 2018, is set in the fictional town of Orson in Indiana and follows a lower-middle-class family facing the daily struggles of home life, work, and raising kids. Not only were fans disappointed about the spin-off's cancellation, but the stars were also hurt, especially considering they had already filmed it, as Sher admits elsewhere in the video: "We did film it, and it was pretty devastating when it didn’t go. We were all… pretty shocked, to be honest." Ciarlelli then adds: "It was one of those things where, because we had just come straight off of [The Middle] and [the network] was super excited about the show, we were like, 'Of course this is going to get picked up.' And it was a really good show."

Ordered by ABC in August 2018, The Middle spin-off would have seen Sher reprise her breakout role as Mike and Frankie’s daughter, Sue Heck, as she leaves Orson, Indiana to pursue a career in Chicago, Illinois. The show’s creators, Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline, were screenwriters for the project and were also set to serve as executive producers.

The Middle is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

