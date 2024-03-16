The Big Picture The Middle's finale focuses on Axl's growth, exploring his decision to move to Denver.

Axl's road trip reveals emotional farewells, including a touching moment with his siblings.

The flash-forward ending showcases Axl's life back in Orson and the family's lasting bond.

When it comes to a series finale, so many TV shows get it wrong. They attempt to do something shocking that's unnecessary, create a plot that doesn't fit with the rest of the series (sorry, we're looking at you Seinfeld), or they try to wrap up too many storylines at once. The ones that get it right remember what viewers loved about the show to begin with. One series finale done exceptionally well was ABC's long-running sitcom The Middle.

Debuting in 2009, the ABC sitcom lasted nine seasons and 215 episodes before coming to an end on May 22, 2018. The finale was a big one filled with many emotional moments and a sweet, tear-producing flash forward, but The Middle earned that trope. The series, about the dysfunctional Heck family of Orson, Indiana, showed the richness of life through a family always struggling to make ends meet. Mike (Neil Flynn) and Frankie Heck (Patricia Heaton) don't have a lot, and their kids, Axl (Charlie McDermott), Sue (Eden Sher), and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) are an odd trio, but watching their characters and the actors playing them grow up for almost a decade was one of the most fun parts of the series. If any show had to show us how this family ended up years after the cameras stopped rolling, it was The Middle.

'The Middle's Series Finale Emphasizes Axl's Growth

The Middle's two-part, hour-long goodbye is fittingly titled "A Heck of a Ride." The episode revolves around Axl's decision to take a job in Denver, Colorado, which is a long way from little Orson, Indiana. In a series finale, it always seems like someone has to move away. While sad, it's necessary, because what would be the point if a show ended with nothing having changed? This is a big decision for Mike and Frankie's oldest child, for their son is often portrayed as a hardcore slacker with few dreams outside of girls and lying around. He breaks the news to his parents at night as they lie in bed. Frankie cries and eats cookies because "They make the sadness go away," so Mike takes one, too. The next day, however, Frankie accepts the news with a way too positive attitude.

When Axl breaks the news to his siblings, they handle it rather differently, with Sue bawling and yearning for one last moment with her brother before he moves away, and Brick measuring the bedroom he shares with his brother as he tries to decide how to make it his own. Meanwhile, Axl may be growing up, but he's still an airhead, not realizing that his new job starts in four days and not a month like he thought. With this news, the Hecks are about to take one last road trip, this time to Denver.

'The Middle's Series Finale Takes One More Road Trip

Before leaving, Axl gives his car away to Sue, with Brick getting the consolation of an inflatable palm tree, which he loves. The two brothers have a heartfelt moment later in the night when Axl finds Brick reading in the backseat of the family car, already claiming his spot for the trip the next day. Axl admits it hurts his feelings that Brick seems excited about him leaving. Brick lets Axl know that he's not taking it well. He's been sharing a room with his brother his whole life, and without him in it, Brick doesn't know who he'll be, comparing it to having to learn to write with your left hand. Axl, as always, is confused, so Brick spells it out by adding, "I'm saying I'll miss you." With so much emotion happening, middle child Sue is drawn to it like a magnet, desperate for a shared moment. She gets in the car as well, where Axl admits to his sister that saying goodbye to her is the hardest. "I think I just had my moment," she cries, after the siblings talk about how much they mean to each other.

The second half of the finale involves the road trip to Denver. Father and son have a moment first, with Mike giving Axl his father's watch. After taking one last look around the house, Axl walks outside to find a surprise sendoff from his friends and neighbors. Axl says goodbye to his girlfriend and Sue's college roommate, Lexie (Daniela Bobadilla), before the Hecks get in the car for one more chaotic long car ride. They're not even out of the driveway before the fighting begins.

Not everything is about Axl. Sue has feelings for her neighbor crush, Sean Donahue (Beau Wirick), and slips a snow globe into his baggage with some heartfelt words. When Sean finds it at the airport on his way to college, he immediately turns back and rushes home, calling Sue, only to get to her house and find the family gone. No matter, as Sean guns it in his car and tracks the family down. On the side of a country road, Sean tells Sue that she is his soul mate. The two kiss and confess their love for each other, because after all, this is a series finale. If someone's not moving away, they're falling in love.

'The Middle' Does a Flash Forward Right

Sue's immense happiness changes the mood in the car when the ride continues. Well, for a minute anyway, until an argument commences about data usage on family phone plans. Back on the side of the road, Frankie's tough exterior finally cracks, and she admits that she's not okay. "It's the end of an era," she says through the tears. A calm Mike tells her, "That's the way it's supposed to be," before the family hugs, together as one, maybe for the final time.

The Middle then gives us our flash-forward ending with a voiceover from Frankie. Axl is shown having moved back home to Orson, coming home in a suit, now married to Lexie, and arguing with his three lazy teenage boys who act exactly like the Axl we know. It's the perfect revenge for what he put his own parents through. We see Brick, sporting a full beard, at a book signing after he becomes a famous author for creating a "wildly successful book series about a quirky kid who gets sucked into his magical microfiche machine and travels through time with his trusty backpack."

Frankie lets the viewer know that Sue and Sean sadly broke up... then got back together, then broke up, then got together again for the last time when they married. As for Mike and Frankie, they stay in their home, still a mess with things that don't work, "but for all the things we didn't have, we sure had a lot." It's been six years already since The Middle ended, but through syndication and streaming, the memories live on, including a series finale that gets everything right, and shows how a childhood well lived can lead to an adulthood lived to its fullest.

