Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal young adults who gather together at night to share ghost stories. Each episode of the series doubles down as a horror anthology, in which a new horror story is told by one of the members of the Midnight Club. Unfortunately, the only member who never tells a story is Cheri (Adia), which got us thinking about what her horror story could be like. That’s why during an interview with the series’ main cast, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff asked Adia how she imagined a Cherri story playing out.

In The Midnight Club, Cheri is one of the patients at Brightcliffe, a hospice where young adults go to spend the last months of years of their lives. Although Cheri is one of the leading members of the titular club, no one is sure who she is, as the girl has the habit of coming up with ludicrous stories about her family. Of course, some of those stories are true because Cheri’s family does have a lot of money. Even so, Cheri finds some sort of pleasure in twisting the truth. However, Cheri’s stories are only shared during the day, as the girl refuses to create a horror tale for the Midnight Club. Adia, however, has a very clear idea of the story she would like Cheri to tell. As Adia tells us:

“I feel like Cheri is a little edgy. So I feel like she would tell something... I mean, you guys could do this, but I really want to do a ‘Mad Max’ kind of story or something like that. Like a kind of weird sci-fi in the desert fighting for human rights kind of thing. I think that's kind of what Cheri would lean towards, and I would love to do something like that.”

Based on a book by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club is the fourth series project developed by Flanagan and his creative partner Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures banner. The series joins Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In addition, the duo is currently producing a fifth Netflix series titled The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the literary work of Gothic legend Edgar Allan Poe.

The Midnight Club's main cast comprises Adia, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also stars Matt Biedel, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli.

The Midnight Club is available on Netflix right now. Check out our full interview with The Midnight Club’s cast below.