Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club is filled with deeply emotional moments. In the case of Sandra (Annarah Cymone), her game-changing scene came in Episode 9, right before the season finale. So it’s no wonder that during an interview with the series’ main cast, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had to ask Cymone how she handled Sandra’s misdiagnosis discovery.

The Midnight Club follows a group of patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice where young adults go to die the best way they can. The everlasting threat of death leads the patients to play with the supernatural, grasping the possibility of extending their life however they can. Even so, deep in their hearts, they all know Brightcliffe is the last stop before the grave. So imagine everyone’s surprise when we find out Sandra had been misdiagnosed, which means she can go back home and even hope for a full recovery. Speaking of the moment when Dr. Georgina (Heather Langenkamp) shared the great news with Sandra, Cymone underlined how there were so many mixed feelings in that scene. As Cymone puts it:

"Yeah, I mean, that moment was so hard to figure out. Like just reading it too, because, you know, it is a very joyous thing. She gets another chance at life but she was so ready and all of her friends were so ready, and she kind of feels like she's turning her back on them a little bit, you know, because she gets to go live her life.”

While it was hard to make that scene, Cymone underlines she was fortunate to be able to count on Langenkamp to support her. The star also emphasizes how she had to do a lot of research to determine Sandra’s reaction to the misdiagnosis. Taking us behind the scenes to explain the making of that scene, Cymone told us:

“Collaborating was really nice with Heather too, like, she was just giving me all she had. And it was hard, but it was really, really cool to find, I guess like a new way of expressing it. And I did a lot of research too, like on YouTube and things like that, about people our age who are going through the same thing. And you can deal with grief in so many different ways. And I think that moment she was grieving the life that she was leaving behind even though she was going to pass on. She would miss her friends, you know?”

The Midnight Club's main cast comprises Cymone, Adia, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series also stars Matt Biedel, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli.

